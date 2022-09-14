Jeep is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Grand Cherokee SUV with a limited-edition model of the current Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid.

Called the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition, the new model has its world debut today at the Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place hosted by the NAIAS.

The anniversary model is based on the most technologically advanced and 4x4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet, the 4xe plug-in hybrid. The electrified SUV delivers 25 miles (40 kilometers) of all-electric range and 56 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) from a hybrid system that delivers 375 hp and 470 pound-feet (636 Newton-meters) of torque and max towing of 6,000 pounds (2,721 kilograms).

"When the original Jeep Grand Cherokee debuted in 1992 by famously crashing through the glass at Cobo Hall, it literally shattered expectations and redefined what a premium SUV could be. Three decades later and more than 7 million Grand Cherokees sold, the most awarded SUV ever is still forging new ground with the electrified plug-in-hybrid 4xe model. The Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition underscores how far the Grand Cherokee has come and is yet another example of the Jeep brand's goal to be the electrification leader in SUVs." Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America

You'll recognize the Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary by the unique blacked-out exterior appearance featuring a modified front fascia, signature blue tow hooks, dual exhaust, dual pane sunroof, 20-inch black wheels, body-color rear fascia, lower moldings, sill claddings and wheel flares, and special-edition badging.

Inside, the special-edition Grand Cherokee 4xe features black Capri leather seats, ventilated front seats, wireless charging pad, Uconnect 5 infotainment system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation with 3D graphics and nine-speaker Alpine audio system.

The vehicle also comes equipped as standard with front/rear park assist, Intersection Collision Assist, passive entry, rain-sensing windshield wipers, digital rearview mirror and 360-degree surround view camera system.

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition will be available for a limited time with a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $4,700 for the package. Orders open later this year, with deliveries to follow in early 2023.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe on which the 30th Anniversary model is based comes standard with a two-speed transfer case, 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio and 47.4:1 crawl ratio. The Trail Rated Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers up to 10.9 inches (277 millimeters) of ground clearance and 24 inches (609 millimeters) of water-fording capability. The 4x4 Selec-Terrain traction management system is also standard, offering five available terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand).