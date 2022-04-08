The first-ever electrified Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is launching this spring, offering 25 miles of all-electric range and an average fuel economy of 56 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe).

For Easter Jeep Safari, the automaker is taking the Grand Cherokee 4xe to the next level with the Trailhawk concept. Said to pair legendary Jeep 4x4 capability with electrified freedom, this overlanding concept is all about "stealthy performance and quiet confidence."

Like the production model, the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV concept is powered by two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The combined output is 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque.

It's also equipped with the class-exclusive Jeep Quadra-Lift air suspension to optimize ride performance and sway-bar disconnect, which delivers improved articulation and traction over rocks and rough terrain.

Described as the most 4x4-capable and sustainable Grand Cherokee ever, the Trailhawk 4xe has conquered the Rubicon Trail in full-electric operation and now it's ready for some Moab action. You can watch it at work in the video above.

Before you do, it's worth noting that the vehicle's design takes inspiration from the passion of overlanding many Jeep SUV and pickup truck owners share.

The concept rocks a custom Industrial Blue exterior, signature 4xe Lagoon Blue tow hooks and glare-proof black-and-blue matte Trailhawk hood decal.

Custom 20-inch painted Neutral Gray metallic matte wheels with 33-inch BFG mud-terrain tires are an essential part of the package. The meatier wheel and tire combo is complemented by trimmed wheel wells with custom widened flares.

Other striking elements include a custom roof rack with integrated tie downs, black painted Rhino Liner roof for added durability, custom fog light bezels with quad LED projector fog lamps, and custom vinyl side graphics for protection against debris. Mopar rock rails are also fitted for further protection during extreme off-roading.

Inside, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV concept gets custom saddle-colored upholstered seats with "Rodney" houndstooth inserts, signature 4xe Trailhawk badge and Surf Blue stitching.