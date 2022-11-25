Jeep has launched a contest to find a name for its upcoming all-electric midsize SUV, which for now is codenamed Wagoneer S.

Scheduled to launch in North America in 2024 and in other markets around the world later on, the electric SUV from the Wagoneer upscale sub-brand was first previewed in September as the Wagoneer S pre-production concept alongside two other Jeep BEVs: the Avenger production model and Recon concept.

Now, Jeep needs help from US fans to come up with a proper name of up to 50 characters for the first-ever Wagoneer-badged BEV. The automaker is calling upon brand enthusiasts to submit their suggestions to www.namethenewwagoneer.com.

The contest runs from Wednesday November 23, through Friday, December 2, 2022, and the fan whose name submission is chosen gets to win a grand prize ski trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for four. This will include airfare, lodging, lift tickets, rentals, guide or instruction and a $1,000 gift card to the retail store, worth a total $40,000.

"At the recent Detroit Auto Show, we said that our community will play a part in the process of naming such a special vehicle. Today we are delivering on that promise by providing owners and enthusiasts an opportunity to submit a name for the first-ever electric Wagoneer." Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO

The Wagoneer electric SUV will be offered exclusively as a BEV, with Jeep targeting a range of 400 miles on a single charge, a 600-horsepower AWD powertrain and a 0-60 mph time of a round 3.5 seconds. The automaker says the Wagoneer EV will offer standard 4x4 capability with all-terrain management, advanced Jeep brand-focused technology and impressive performance credentials.

"This premium and highly efficient SUV is loaded with technology, craftsmanship and performance, expanding our presence in the premium mid-sized SUV segment and it will become an essential player in our global EV product offensive." Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO

Revealed as part of Jeep's 4xe Day on September 8, 2022, the all-electric Wagoneer S concept features a signature LED-lit grille and a sleek, aerodynamic design that somehow manages to coexist with the upright iconic Wagoneer side view.

Jeep will start taking reservations from US customers in early 2023, with the production version expected to be unveiled around the same time. Production of the Wagoneer S EV will follow in 2024 in North America. The model will be introduced later on to major global markets, including Europe.