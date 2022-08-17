Dodge has been promising its fans an all-electric muscle car concept for a while now, and it's finally here as the Charger Daytona SRT.

Unveiled at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, during the third day of the three-day Dodge Speed Week event series, the all-electric muscle car concept is said to preview the brand's electrified future while staying true to tradition. According to the automaker, the "Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and feels like Dodge," and there are three key features that contribute to that.

The first one is the R-Wing pass-through front aerodynamic feature that retains the classic Dodge profile and connects the concept with its iconic Daytona namesake while achieving the aerodynamic efficiency required by an EV.

The second and most unexpected feature is the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system—an industry-first for an EV—that can reach 126 dB, making it as loud as a Hellcat-powered Dodge. The system pushes its unique performance sound through an amplifier and tuning chamber located at the rear of the vehicle.

The third is the eRupt multi-speed transmission with an electro-mechanical shifting experience that delivers distinctive shift points, throwing shoulders into seat backs in true Dodge style. Now, it’s worth noting that all these features are patent-pending, so the automaker cannot guarantee they will make it to production in their current forms.

Still, the simple fact that it aims to offer them on a production EV proves that Dodge is committed to making its battery-electric vehicle attractive for its diehard fans.

800-volt Banshee AWD powertrain makes it faster than SRT Hellcat

At the heart of the vehicle is a new propulsion system that's said to offer performance exceeding that of the famed SRT Hellcat engine, accompanied by an industry-first BEV exhaust sound. Dodge says the name Charger Daytona SRT wasn't picked by chance; like the Charger Daytona that was the first vehicle to break 200 mph on a NASCAR track in 1970, the EV concept packs a performance punch.

It's called Banshee and it follows illustrious names like HEMI, Hellcat and Redeye, except it's all-electric. The 800-volt propulsion system makes Dodge's first EV faster than a Hellcat in all key performance measures. It comes with standard all-wheel-drive, which helps with both performance and all-weather capability.

As with the Dodge Hornet R/T plug-in hybrid that debuted yesterday, the Charger Daytona SRT Concept also boasts a PowerShot push-to-pass feature. Activated by a button on the steering wheel, PowerShot delivers a push of increased horsepower for a quick burst of acceleration. The vehicle also has Auto, Sport, Track and Drag modes that instantly change the driving dynamics.

Unfortunately, Dodge does not reveal any powertrain specs or performance numbers, but the fact the Charger Daytona SRT Concept beats the SRT Hellcat in every performance metric should be good enough for now.

A cool fusion of modern and traditional styling

Now let's take a look at the styling which is modern yet unmistakably Dodge, thanks to the long, wide and confident two-door coupe body.

The most striking feature of the concept the R-Wing that redefines the typical Dodge front end, maintaining the characteristically blunt Dodge profile while developing a more aerodynamic vehicle. The R-Wing allows air to flow through the front opening, enhancing downforce. In addition, carbon fiber intakes tucked into both sides of the front and rear lower fascias provide an air curtain to assist in aerodynamic performance.

The front grille features cross-car illuminated lighting centered by a white illuminated Fratzog badge, a symbol teased last year by the Dodge brand. The three-pointed badge, originally featured on Dodge muscle cars from 1962 through 1976, was chosen to represent the electrified future of Dodge.

The car has a clean and planted look seen from the side, with an emphasized upper portion with flush door handles and subtle yet muscular shaping of the wheel fenders. The painted-pocket 21-inch wheels with diamond-cut faces feature a turbine-like design, while grey six-piston brakes provide the stopping power. The brushed aluminum "screaming" Banshee badges on the fender announce the new propulsion system while reminding of the Hellcat badge.

At the back, the taillights feature a full width design centered by a 3D illuminated Fratzog badge, while the sculpted bumper evokes power. Interestingly, the Charger Daytona SRT has a hatchback design, which together with the rear seats that fold flat offers unexpected utility and storage capacity from a muscle car.

Inside, Dodge's electric concept features a modern layout with a driver-centric cockpit including a 12.3-inch center screen, 16-inch curved instrument cluster and an 8-by-3-inch Head-up Display (HUD). The steering wheel with a flat top and bottom, jet-fighter inspired cap that flips up when engaging the start button and unique pistol-grip shifter are also cool details.

Other notable elements include the lightweight, race-inspired seats, slim instrument panel and suspended mid-bolster that feature a "waterline" that extends cross car, the parametric texture echoing the vertical grille detail in the lower part of the bumpers, and the panoramic glass roof.

Dodge does not say how similar the production muscle EV arriving in 2024 will be to this concept, but judging by how production-ready the concept looks, our guess is the Charger Daytona SRT is pretty close to what customers will be able to buy.