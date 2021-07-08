We had heard rumors that Dodge was going to mention an all-electric muscle car today and that’s exactly what the manufacturer did. Details are limited right now, but we were given a sneak peek at the vehicle courtesy of some very dark teaser shots.

They don’t reveal much, but we can already see the muscle EV will have a squared off, upright front section, much like the original Dodge Charger that debuted in 1966 (or the more famous 1969 model). There’s also a full-width light bar across the lower part of the area where the grille was on the original Charger and the hood looks very sculpted and aggressive.

It’s therefore no wonder that the Dodge part of the Stellantis EV Day presentation was shot in front of the historic Dodge mansion with a selection of iconic classics from the brand’s past. The brand is clearly looking at its heritage to shape its future and we we can’t wait to see what they have in store.

Gallery: Dodge Electric Muscle Car Teaser

13 Photos

Probably the single most impressive part of the entire video has to be the reveal that the electric muscle car, which will debut in 2024, will have all-wheel drive and be capable of making a four-wheel burnout. Dodge also pokes fun at itself in the video asking why would it move to making electric cars, when it has names like Hellcat and Demon in its portfolio, and it answers the question by saying

Performance made us do it.

With this model, Dodge also seems to want to bring back its old logo that was used from 1962 to 1981, but on the new model it will be illuminated.

There are currently no technical details shared about the muscle EV, although we should expect it to make around 1,000 horsepower, as per the chart that is put up on screen at one point during the video. We also heard reports that it would rival the Tesla Model S Plaid, so that seems about right.