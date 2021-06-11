With Ford and Volkswagen's big EV push, as well as the official start of Tesla Model S Plaid deliveries, it's high time for Dodge to get back to the drawing board. A new article published by esteemed Detroit automotive journalist Paul Eisenstein highlights Dodge's upcoming battery-electric efforts.

When the Dodge Demon came to market, there was plenty of back and forth about its acceleration compared to the Tesla Model S P100D. Dodge even added a disclaimer that indirectly admitted the Demon wasn't quicker than the Model S.

Clearly, if Dodge wants to compete with fast and quick electric cars, it will have to produce one itself. The brand will be hard-pressed to outshine the Model S if it sticks with gas-powered engines.

The Detroit Bureau claims it has learned that Dodge is working on its fastest model ever, and it will be battery-powered. FCA hasn't been in favor of EVs in the past, and former CEO Sergio Marchionne made that clear on multiple occasions, even suggesting people avoid buying them. However, now that FCA is under the Stellantis umbrella, it appears opinions and future plans are about to change.

Dodge built the Demon to be the fastest production car on the planet, but the Model S P100D and Model S Performance have already proven quicker. Now, the Model S Plaid makes it significantly more difficult for Dodge to grab that title, especially if it doesn't implement electrification.

The Model S Plaid rockets to 60 mph in just under 2 seconds, which has never before been proven by a production car. For comparison, FCA claimed the Demon could do it in 2.3 seconds.

Eisenstein writes that the new super-quick electric Dodge is just one of several electrified models that are currently under development.

As always, let us know what you think of this new report related to Dodge's future. Can the brand bring an electric car to market that's quicker than Plaid? Will it follow through? How long will we have to wait?