After discontinuing the diesel-powered Gladiator pickup last year, the only powertrain available for Jeep’s sole pickup was the 3.6-liter V-6, which makes 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

But starting next year, the Gladiator will get the plug-in hybrid treatment, as the Stellantis-owned marque is expanding its electrified lineup. According to Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa, who posted the news on his LinkedIn account (post embedded below), the Gladiator 4xe PHEV will join the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe–the best-selling PHEVs in the United States last year–starting in 2025.

Get Fully Charged Another PHEV for Jeep Jeep already made a name for itself in the United States with the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe. The two electrified vehicles are the best-selling PHEVs in the U.S., so Jeep is adding a third 4xe-wearing model starting next year: the Gladiator pickup.

Filosa left out all technical details about the upcoming plug-in Gladiator, but it will likely feature the same powertrain found on the Wrangler PHEV. That’s a 2.0-liter inline-four that works together with a starter generator and an electric motor that’s integrated into the eight-speed gearbox.

In total, the Wrangler 4xe’s powertrain makes 375 hp and 470 lb-ft, which is much more than what the gas-powered V-6 is capable of despite the engine having a smaller displacement.

On the plug-in hybrid Wrangler, the high-voltage lithium-ion battery that provides juice to the electric motor has a capacity of 17 kilowatt-hours, resulting in an EPA-estimated all-electric range of 22 miles.

Again, we don’t know if these specs will be the same on the Gladiator, but they’re a good starting point for people shopping around. It’s also worth noting that because the electric motor is integrated into the gearbox, the Wrangler and the upcoming Gladiator PHEV retain their well-known off-road prowess because the drivetrain is unchanged compared to their ICE siblings. As such, the solid front and rear axles are still there from the factory.

Gallery: 2024 Jeep Gladiator

124 Photos

Set to be built at the same Toledo, Ohio plant as the Wrangler and ICE Gladiator, the upcoming plug-in Jeep pickup will be joined by range-extended electric versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer in 2025, while fully electric versions of the two SUVs will come in 2027. The agreement between Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union states that an all-electric Grand Cherokee will also debut in 2027, while the Wrangler will get full electric and range-extended versions a year later.