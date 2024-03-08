The top-of-the-line Tesla Model Y Performance version has less EPA range than initially anticipated.

According to the company's website, the model has an "EPA est." range of 279 miles, compared to 285 miles expected previously when the company adjusted results to reflect the tougher 2024 EPA's methodology.

Get Fully Charged Tesla Model Y EPA range The Tesla Model Y's EPA driving range in 2024 varies from 260 to 310 miles, depending on the version and wheels. The only 300+ mile result was achieved by the Long Range AWD version, with 19-inch wheels.

The change of six miles is not big, but let's recall that it's not the first one. Between 2021 and 2023, the Tesla Model Y Performance was rated at 303 miles of EPA Combined range.

Then, it moved down to 285 miles (initial estimate), which was further reduced to 279 miles, so the change compared to the 2023 model year is 24 miles or 7.9%. The 2024 model year has not been listed on the EPA's website yet.

A similar portion of range was "lost" by the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD (6.1% or 8.2%, depending on the wheels—19-inch or 20-inch, respectively).

We don't know what exactly caused the range reduction—the main part might be the EPA's new methodology related to driving modes, but Tesla also applies other changes from time to time.

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Tesla Model Y RWD 19-in RWD 260 mi* 6.6 135 2024 Tesla Model Y RWD 20-in RWD 242 mi* 6.6 135 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in AWD 310 mi* 4.8 135 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-in AWD 292 mi* 4.8 135 2024 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-in AWD 279 mi* 3.5* 155

* EPA range according to Tesla; acceleration including rollout

We are eager to see the real-world range tests of the new Tesla Model Y cars. At the same time, we guess that slight changes in EPA estimates will not affect sales of the Model Y.

With competitive pricing, the Tesla Model Y is expected to remain the best-selling all-electric car on the market.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Tesla Model Y RWD 19-in $43,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $38,130 2024 Tesla Model Y RWD 20-in $45,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $40,130 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in $48,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $43,130 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-in $50,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $45,130 2024 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-in $52,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $46,630

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).