Tesla has just updated its U.S. website with new EPA range ratings of the Model Y, Model S and Model X. The Model 3 (and the newly launched Cybertruck) remain unchanged.

The bad news is that the EPA Combined range ratings are reduced (with one exception) by 7-37 miles, depending on the version. The good news is that the change is primarily associated with the EPA's new testing method (announced in 2022 for 2024 model-year vehicles and later and optional for 2023 model-year vehicles), which means that the real-world range should basically be the same (aside from some small updates applied to the newer cars).

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s energy consumption and range ratings are obligatory for all cars sold in the U.S. They are usually performed by the manufacturers (in line with the actual regulations) or in some cases also by the EPA.

The EPA's new methodology finds the best- and worst-case drive modes for range and energy consumption and draws an average, instead of using a mode that is considered a default one by the manufacturer:

A vehicle with a single default drive mode may be tested for MPGe and range in that mode. If a vehicle has drive mode effecting features that allow the default drive mode to be changed from drive to drive, then it is not considered to have a single default drive mode. If a single default drive mode does not exist, the manufacturer must test for range and MPGe in one of two methods: 1. Determine the best-case and worst-case latching modes for range and MPGe. Test in both modes and average the results. 2. Determine the worst-case latching mode for range and MPGe and test in that mode only.

This seems like a positive move from the consumer's perspective because the new numbers might potentially better reflect the real-world results. We will see whether that's the case in the upcoming range tests.

However, there are also side effects. According to Drive Tesla Canada, Tesla removed two out of three stopping modes from the Model 3 and Model Y—the Creep and Roll stopping mode. The only one left is Hold (holding a position on a decline, without touching any pedal). We guess that the two eliminated modes have higher energy consumption and their elimination improves the average, as well as simplifies the new testing. However, those who would like to use these two modes now can't do it in new cars (at least in the U.S. and probably North America).

An additional note is that the older Model 3 and Model Y are promised to maintain all three stopping modes. Meanwhile, the Model S and Model X do not have them.

Tesla's new EPA range

In the case of the Model S, the entry-level version is still rated at 405 miles, while its 21-inch optional wheel version even got an increase of 7 miles to 382 miles (that's an exception).

The Model S Plaid was the most affected by the change, losing 37 miles of range (19-inch wheels) or 28 miles of range (21-inch wheels). We assume that this is because the performance-oriented Plaid mode significantly increases the average energy consumption across all driving modes.

In the case of the Model X, the range is a few percent lower (7-13 miles) across all versions and wheel options.

The newly launched Model Y RWD is not affected by the change (it was probably already factored into its 260-mile rating). Meanwhile, the Long Range AWD and Performance versions are affected and the EPA range is 18-26 miles lower, depending on the version.

Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 has no changes to the EPA range, which indicates that it was already complying with the tougher requirements. We remember that the 2023 Model 3 Long Range AWD was rated at 358 miles, compared to 333 miles estimated later.

EPA range changes:

Tesla Model 3 (no changes)

Tesla Model S: LR AWD 19-inch: 405 miles (no change) LR AWD 21-inch: 382 miles (up 7 miles or 1.9% from 375 miles) Plaid 19-inch: 359 miles (down 37 miles or 9.3% from 396 miles) Plaid 21-inch: 320 miles (down 28 miles or 8.0% from 348 miles)

Tesla Model X: LR AWD 20-inch: 335 miles (down 13 miles or 3.7% from 348 miles) LR AWD 22-inch: 322 miles (down 8 miles or 2.4% from 330 miles) Plaid 20-inch: 326 miles (down 7 miles or 2.1% from 333 miles) Plaid 22-inch: 300 miles (down 11 miles or 3.5% from 311 miles)

Tesla Model Y: RWD 19-inch: (new, no changes) RWD 20-inch: (new, no changes) Long Range AWD 19-inch: 310 miles (down 20 miles or 6.1% from 330 miles) Long Range AWD 20-inch: 292 miles (down 26 miles or 8.2% from 318 miles) Perf. LR AWD 21-inch: 285 miles (down 18 miles or 5.9% from 303 miles)



Here we have a comparison of the EPA range for all Tesla all-electric cars (pricing with deducted federal tax credit includes the Model 3 Long Range/Performance anomaly):

There are no changes to the pricing of the Tesla cars right now. However, Tesla has introduced two new colors for the Model Y. The new Stealth Gray replaces the old Midnight Silver Metallic and becomes a default color, while the new Ultra Red replaces the Multi-Coat Red as a $2,000 option.

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch RWD 272 mi* 5.8 140 mph 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch RWD 267 mi* 5.8 140 mph 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch AWD 333 mi* 4.2 145 mph 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch AWD 315 mi* 4.2 145 mph 2024 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch AWD 315 mi* 3.1* 162 mph 2024 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch AWD 405 mi* 3.1 149 mph 2024 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch AWD 382 mi* 3.1 149 mph 2024 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch AWD 359 mi* 1.99* 200 mph 2024 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch AWD 320 mi* 1.99* 200 mph 2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch AWD 335 mi* 3.8 149 mph 2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch AWD 322 mi* 3.8 155 mph 2024 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch AWD 326 mi* 2.5* 149 mph 2024 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch AWD 300 mi* 2.5* 163 mph 2024 Tesla Model Y RWD 19-inch RWD 260 mi* 6.6 135 mph 2024 Tesla Model Y RWD 20-inch RWD 242 mi* 6.6 135 mph 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch AWD 310 mi* 4.8 135 mph 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch AWD 292 mi* 4.8 135 mph 2024 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch AWD 285 mi* 3.5* 155 mph

* EPA range according to Tesla; acceleration including rollout