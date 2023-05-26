Tesla has just applied a small change to its online Model 3 configurator, indicating new - higher estimated range values for the recently re-introduced Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive (LR AWD) version.

When re-introduced in early May, the company stated that the default 18-inch wheel version of the Tesla Model 3 LR AWD will get 325+ miles (523 km) of range. The 19-inch version was expected to get 310+ miles (499 km) of range.

Now, the website says that the default version has an EPA estimated range of 333 miles (536 km), so eight miles more than initially outlined. The car with optional 19-inch wheels is expected to have 315 miles of range (according to the manufacturer's estimate), which is five miles more than previously. That's on par with the Performance version.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch RWD 272 mi

(438 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch RWD 267 mi*

(430 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch AWD 333 mi*

(536 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch AWD 315 mi*

(507 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch AWD 315 mi

(507 km) 3.1 162 mph

(261 km/h)

* range value according to the manufacturer's website

Let's recall that the previous Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD (retired in 2022) had an EPA Combined range of 358 miles (576 km), so the re-introduced car is still 25 miles (or 7 percent) behind.

This older Model 3 was listed by the EPA among 2023 model year cars, while the new one is not yet listed.

As we said previously, the re-introduced Model 3 LR AWD is a very confusing model in Tesla's lineup - not only range-wise but also price-wise. As we can see below, when including the federal tax credit, it's hardly competitive with the Performance version, which offers a similar range and higher performance.

Prices