Continuing our overview of the all-electric vehicles available in the United States, today we will take a closer look at the Rivian R1T, which is the first modern all-electric pickup truck on the market.

In 2023, the number of main configurations (including powertrain, battery, and wheel size) escalated to 17, which is quite a lot compared to the initial single version with three wheel sizes.

Before we will get into details, let's just list all of the versions of the Rivian R1T:

Dual-Motor AWD (DM AWD): 600 hp, 600 ft lbs, 0-60 mph in *4.5 seconds

Standard Battery: 21- or 22-inch wheels Large Battery: 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels Max Battery: 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels

Performance Dual-Motor AWD (Perf. DM AWD): 700 hp, 700 ft lbs, 0-60 mph in *3.5 seconds

Large Battery: 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels Max Battery: 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels

Quad-Motor AWD (QM AWD): 835 hp, 908 ft lbs, 0-60 mph in *3.0 seconds

Large Battery: 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels



* acceleration depends on the exact configuration; 20-inch wheels are all-terrain (AT); so far only QM AWD version was shipped to customers; DM versions and new battery packs are coming later this year

Prices

Since the market launch in late 2021, prices of the Rivian R1T quad-motor (QM AWD) have increased quite substantially - by about a third, from $67,500 to roughly $87,000. The company also introduced a less expensive, dual-motor (DM AWD) version with a smaller battery, which soon should hit the market, but even the DM AWD is pricier than the initial configuration a few years ago.

Separately, the destination charge increased from $1,075 to $1,800, and the Rivian R1T is no longer eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. Only a handful of configurations (without options) slide under the $80,000 price cap to qualify for the $3,750 federal tax credit (half of the full amount, because of the additional battery-related requirements, applied on April 18, 2023, as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022).

As we can see below, the entry-level Rivian R1T with the DM AWD powertrain, Standard Pack battery, and default 21-inch wheels, starts at an MSRP of $73,000 (plus a $1,800 destination charge). Assuming the eligibility for a $3,750 federal tax credit, the effective cost is $71,050. The bigger battery costs $6,000 (Large Pack) or $16,000 (Max Pack).

The switch to a more powerful Performance Dual-Motor AWD (Perf. DM AWD) version, which offers noticeably quicker acceleration, increases the price by $5,000. The Quad-Motor (QM AWD) cost $8,000.

21-inch wheels are standard. The switch to 22-inch wheels usually costs $2,500 more, while the selection of 20-inch all-terrain wheels requires a $3,850 All-Terrain Upgrade (not available on the DM AWD with Standard Pack battery).

We attached prices for all 17 configurations, which vary from $73,000 up to $97,850 (excl. DST and tax credit):

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Std Pack, 21-inch $73,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $71,050 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Std Pack, 22-inch $75,500 +$1,800 $3,750 $73,550 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch $81,500 +$1,800 N/A $83,300 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch $79,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $77,050 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch $82,850 +$1,800 N/A $84,650 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Max Pack, AT 20-inch $92,850 +$1,800 N/A $94,650 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Max Pack, 21-inch $89,000 +$1,800 N/A $90,800 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Max Pack, 22-inch $91,500 +$1,800 N/A $93,300 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch $87,850 +$1,800 N/A $89,650 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch $84,000 +$1,800 N/A $85,800 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch $86,500 +$1,800 N/A $88,300 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, AT 20-inch $97,850 +$1,800 N/A $99,650 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, 21-inch $94,000 +$1,800 N/A $95,800 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, 22-inch $96,500 +$1,800 N/A $98,300 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch $90,850 +$1,800 N/A $92,650 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch $87,000 +$1,800 N/A $88,800 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch $89,500 +$1,800 N/A $91,300

* we assigned all configurations to the 2023 model year, although some might slip into 2024 model year.

That's an overload of versions - just imagine what it would be like if Rivian expands the offer with new trim levels (currently there is only one - Adventure).

And here is a chart with all the versions, from the least expensive to the most expensive with additional info about the estimated driving range. As we can see, the most expensive versions have the largest battery option - the upcoming Max Pack (all above $90,000).

Driving range

For each Rivian R1T configuration, the manufacturer provides an estimated range (except for the DM AWD version with Standard Pack battery and 22-inch wheels). Those numbers vary from 270 miles to 400 miles.

The Quad-Motor versions were also officially listed by EPA (more on that later).

As we can see on the chart below, the longest range is achieved by the Dual-Motor versions with Max Pack and Large Pack batteries. The Quad-Motor powertrain appears to be noticeably less efficient (by several percent) than the Dual-Motor one.

Another thing is that in basically each case, the longest range is noted by the default 21-inch wheel version. The 22-inch wheels decrease range by some 8-10 percent. In the case of the All-Terrain wheels, the range drop is even higher - 12-17 percent, compared to the 21-inch wheels.

Below, we attached the EPA ratings for the 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack versions (the only ones released so far).

Let's recall that the Large Pack battery stores about 135 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy (total capacity).

EPA Combined range:

2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch: 289 miles (465 km)

[39 miles or 11.9 percent less than the 21-inch version] 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch: 328 miles (528 km)

2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch: 303 miles (488 km)

[25 miles or 7.6 percent less than the 21-inch version]

Compared to the 2022 model year version (21-inch wheels) rated at 314 miles, the 2023 model year Rivian R1T has 14 miles more range. However, that's a result of a software update released in December 2022 and, according to previous reports, the 2022MY R1T with the update should get the same range as the new ones (excluding battery aging/cycle degradation).

An interesting thing is that Rivian's website indicates 274 miles of range in the case of the 20-inch wheels, which differs from the 289 miles in the EPA report.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, amounted to 73 MPGe: 462 watt-hours per mile (287 Wh/km) in the case of the 21-inch version. The switch to AT 20-inch wheels substantially increases energy consumption to 64 MPGe: 527 Wh/mi (327 Wh/km).

2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch

2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 289 miles (465 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 64 MPGe: 527 Wh/mi (327 Wh/km)

69 MPGe: 488 Wh/mi (304 Wh/km)

60 MPGe: 562 Wh/mi (349 Wh/km)

2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch

2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 328 miles (528 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi (287 Wh/km)

76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi (276 Wh/km)

69 MPGe: 488 Wh/mi (304 Wh/km)

2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch

2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 303 miles (488 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 68 MPGe: 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km)

73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi (287 Wh/km)

63 MPGe: 535 Wh/mi (332 Wh/km)

We are eager to see the official EPA ratings also for the upcoming Dual-Motor versions of the Rivian R1T. Production of those powertrains (also called Enduro Motors) started in February 2023 and was initially to be used in Rivian's electric vans.

The DM powertrain, along with the Max Pack battery (potentially 180-kWh or so), are the two most important items that are promised to enter the market later this year (the Max Pack is set for Fall 2023).

The DM versions are not as powerful as the QM version, which can be noted by the 0-60 mph acceleration (4.5 or 3.5 seconds, instead of 3.0 seconds), but they are less expensive and more efficient, which means considerably more range.

In the future, Rivian is expected to introduce also a QM version with the Max Pack battery.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Std Pack, 21-inch AWD 270 mi*

(434 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Std Pack, 22-inch AWD 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch AWD 300 mi*

(483 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch AWD 350 mi*

(563 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch AWD 320 mi*

(515 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Max Pack, AT 20-inch AWD 335 mi*

(539 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Max Pack, 21-inch AWD 400 mi*

(644 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Max Pack, 22-inch AWD 360 mi*

(579 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch AWD 300 mi*

(483 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch AWD 350 mi*

(563 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch AWD 320 mi*

(515 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, AT 20-inch AWD 335 mi*

(539 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, 21-inch AWD 400 mi*

(644 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, 22-inch AWD 360 mi*

(579 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch AWD 135* 289 mi

(465 km) 3.0 125 mph

(201 km/h) 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch AWD 135* 328 mi

(528 km) 3.0 125 mph

(201 km/h) 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch AWD 135* 303 mi

(488 km) 3.0 125 mph

(201 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values; acceleration depends on the exact configuration

All Rivian R1Ts can tow up to 11,000 lbs (4,990 kg).

Charging

The QM versions are equipped with an 11.5-kilowatt (kW) onboard charger, which in the case of the Large Pack battery, allows to replenish up to 25 miles or range per hour.

DC fast charging of the Large Pack battery is capped at 210 kilowatts and, according to the manufacturer, up to 140 miles of range might be replenished in 20 minutes. See our DC fast charging analysis from a year ago to get a better idea of what to expect from the Rivian R1T.

We guess that other battery pack versions will have a different fast charging performance.