Rivian has officially added the Performance Dual-Motor option for the all-electric R1T pickup, which can be paired with either the Large Pack or the Max Pack battery variants.

The change comes after Rivian announced back in December 2022 that it would no longer offer the ability to pair the quad-motor version with the biggest battery available, the Max Pack, promising that it would add a more powerful dual-motor setup that would have similar performance at a lower price.

That day has now finally come, and the American EV maker has also offered additional details regarding the range estimates of the different combinations that are possible.

Here is the list of all the possible powertrain and battery combinations for the R1T, as well as their corresponding estimated driving ranges, according to the company's official website:

Dual-Motor AWD (600 horsepower):

Standard Pack battery with 21-inch wheels: 270 miles;

Standard Pack battery with 22-inch wheels: range estimate not yet available;

Large Pack battery with 21-inch wheels: 350 miles;

Large Pack battery with 22-inch wheels: 320 miles;

Max Pack battery with 21-inch wheels: 400 miles;

Max Pack battery with 22-inch wheels: 360 miles.

Performance Dual-Motor AWD (700 hp):

Large Pack battery with 21-inch wheels: 350 miles;

Large Pack battery with 22-inch wheels: 320 miles;

Max Pack battery with 21-inch wheels: 400 miles;

Max Pack battery with 22-inch wheels: 360 miles.

Quad-Motor AWD (835 hp):

Large Pack battery with 21-inch wheels: 328 miles:

Large Pack battery with 22-inch wheels: 303 miles.

As shown above, the maximum driving range is 400 miles, offered only by the Max Pack battery and only with 21-inch wheels, either in regular Dual-Motor or Performance Dual-Motor setups.

Regarding reservation holders that originally opted for the R1T with the Quad-Motor and Max Pack combination, Rivian has sent emails informing them that they'll need to reconfigure their vehicles, as the setup they initially signed up for isn't available anymore.

The EV manufacturer says that after adjusting their options, the affected reservation holders will get their prices lowered, as follows:

For customers who placed a preorder on or before March 1, 2022: switching from Quad-Motor AWD + Max pack to standard Dual-Motor AWD + Max pack reduces the price by $4,500 (CAD 6,250);

switching from Quad-Motor AWD + Max pack to Performance Dual-Motor AWD + Max pack reduces the price by $2,000 (CAD 2,750). For customers who placed a preorder between March 2, 2022, and May 25, 2022: switching from Quad-Motor AWD + Max pack to standard Dual-Motor AWD + Max pack reduces the price by $6,000 (CAD 7,750);

switching from Quad-Motor AWD + Max pack to Performance Dual-Motor AWD + Max pack reduces the price by $1,000 (CAD 1,250);

Rivian says that it still plans on offering a Quad-Motor with additional capability in the future that will pair with the Max Pack battery and that it will release pricing and more information for this variant closer to launch, stopping short of giving a concrete date for when this will happen.

Both the Dual-Motor and Performance Dual-Motor drive units have been developed in-house by Rivian and production started in February.