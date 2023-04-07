Tesla recently introduced new Supercharging stalls (V4 in Europe) and the Magic Dock (built-in CCS1 adapter in V3 stalls in the United States), but that's not the end of the changes.

According to MarcoRP, who tracks the latest charging news, within a year, the V4 Supercharging stalls will be capable of providing 350 kilowatts (kW) of power (instead of the current 250 kW, like in the V3 version).

Another thing is that V4 will also get a built-in CCS1 adapter (Magic Dock) to handle electric vehicles with Tesla's proprietary charging inlet (named by the manufacturer NACS) and CCS1-compatible vehicles. This change is, of course, envisioned only for the market where it's necessary to open the network (North America, probably South Korea, and a few other places). In Europe, and in the majority of other markets (aside from China and Japan), Tesla is using a connector compatible with CCS2.

"Got some "new" information about V4 confirmed yesterday: 1- As speculated, the CCS adapter will be built into the charger frame 2- V4 will be capable of a 350kW output per stall in ~ 1 year"

In other words, the introduction of the Magic Dock (V3) in the US, and the V4 Superchargers in Europe (watch a charging session here), will sooner rather than later combine in the US in the form of V4 with Magic Dock, and an additional power increase (350 kW).

That has important benefits: compatibility with other EVs to open the network for non-Tesla EVs and a longer cable in V4 stalls to accommodate EVs that have charging inlets in various locations). More power means that charging should be faster (at least there is potential for that, depending on the EV model).

It will be interesting to see whether the 350 kW power output will be a direct result of the maximum current increase or if the company will increase the voltage (the photos captured at the V4 site in the Netherlands indicated 1,000 V maximum at the stall level).

However, there is one more thing that we must include. Even if Tesla will start installing new equipment, it might take years to switch the network to mostly V4 units and then a little bit more to replace the oldest V2/V3 units.