What do a large Jeep, a luxurious Maserati SUV, a blisteringly quick Alfa Romeo and a Dodge muscle car all have in common? Soon enough, when those things go electric, they will have the same hardware underneath.

Last week, Stellantis unveiled its new STLA Large platform, will flexibly underpin cars, crossovers, and SUV vehicle types of many shapes and sizes. Engineers and executives say the STLA Large platform will be BEV-native, which means that by default it's designed for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), although it's a multi-energy platform that can also support hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and internal combustion engine motors too.

Get Fully Charged Stellantis develops 4 STLA platforms Stellantis plans to have four global BEV platforms—Small, Medium, Large and Frame. They will be used globally to achieve the target of a 100% passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and a 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030.

According to the company, the STLA Large platform will come in single-motor and dual-motor versions, and handle a variety of powertrain types, including all-electric FWD, RWD, and AWD setups. It will support 85 kWh battery packs on base versions and larger 118 kWh packs in high-spec models, so this large platform will come with larger batteries too. However, the platform has been designed with the interchangeability of battery cell chemistry in mind, and we can expect higher values in the future as well.

According to Stellantis, the 118-kWh battery is expected to be big enough to achieve up to 500 miles of range (on an unnamed test cycle) in the case of sedans. That translates to 236 Wh per mile.

Another thing is that the battery system can be 400-volt or 800-volt, depending on the manufacturer's choice for particular models.

Stellantis STLA Large Platform Stellantis STLA Large Platform

Stellantis also says that the fast charging of STLA Large-based BEVs will add up to 4.5 kWh per minute in the case of the 800-volt battery pack. Using this number we can make some calculations:

Rate: 4.5 kWh per minute (or some 270 kW)

Fast charging (118 kWh): 20-80% SOC (70.8 kWh)

- 16 minutes assuming a theoretical best-case scenario of flat peak charging rate

- 30 minutes if the average charging power exceeds 141 kW (half of the peak)

Stellantis STLA Large Platform

Stellantis noted that the STLA Large platform is ready for high-performance vehicles. In top configurations, all-electric cars will accelerate from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in the "two-second range."

EVs will be equipped with three-in-one electric drive modules that incorporate the motor, power inverter (silicon carbide semiconductors), and gear reduction.

One of the most interesting things is that the platform can be a base for high-performance cars, as well as for large SUVs for off-road driving: "Based on specific vehicle objectives, STLA Large accepts drivetrain enhancements such as limited slip differentials or wheel end disconnects that can improve performance or reduce mechanical drag to improve efficiency and range. Overall, the STLA Large platform has the potential to carry extreme power that will outperform any of the existing Hellcat V-8s," company officials said.

Flexibility appears to be the main priority for Stellantis, which says that the new platform provides a bridge during the transition to electric propulsion, as well as cost-efficient manufacturing processes that can be duplicated in multiple assembly plants.

The STLA Large will be produced at several plants in Europe and North America and sold globally with eight vehicle launches across five brands planned from 2024-2026. It will be used first in the North American market on Dodge and Jeep brands, followed by other brands including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Maserati.

Stellantis STLA Large Platform

"Our goals for our STLA platforms are ambitious but this is what our customers need from us today," Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement. "Creating a family of vehicles from a well-engineered set of components that is flexible enough to cover multiple vehicle types and propulsions, overperforming any of our current products, will address each of our iconic brands’ customers. The flexibility and agility of this platform is its hallmark and will be a driving force for our success in the shift to electrification in North America."

STLA Large's flexibility includes adjustable dimensions (wheelbase, overall length, overall width and height, and ground clearance), and a variety of suspension modules and powertrain cradles to suit vehicle-specific performance objectives that include ride, handling, and comfort.

All key comfort and performance components, such as the cabin heating/cooling system, steering, braking assist, and propulsion are designed to minimize energy consumption to enhance driving range, Stellantis explains. Over-the-air software updates for the propulsion system were mentioned as well.

In total, there will be four Stellantis global BEV platforms—Small, Medium, Large and Frame, outlined in the Stellantis EV Day 2021 presentation in July 2021. The STLA Medium was unveiled in July 2023.

Stellantis plans to invest over $54 billion (about €50 billion) to deliver on the targets of reaching a 100% passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030.

As part of the electrification effort, the group is securing approximately 400 GWh of battery capacity, including support from six battery manufacturing plants in North America and Europe.

By the end of 2024, Stellantis claims it will have 48 all-electric models on the market—mostly in Europe— although they are very closely related to each other.