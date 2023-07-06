Stellantis unveiled its all-new STLA Medium platform, designed for all-electric vehicles - passenger cars, crossovers, and SUVs - in C and D segments.

It's the first out of four new all-electric platforms (Small/Medium/Large/Frame), which were announced two years ago, in July 2021 at the Stellantis EV Day 2021 presentation.

The company explains that the STLA Medium is designed to electrify the heart of the global car market, as C- and D-segments account for nearly half of the total vehicles sold globally (35 million out of 78.5 million).

In the case of Stellantis, the group's brands offer 26 vehicle nameplates in those segments (currently using a variety of platforms). Full electrification of those models with the use of STLA Medium platform could potentially result in up to two million BEVs annually, which would be produced at several plants across the world (starting in Europe this year).

Stellantis also says that the new platform is designed to meet customer expectations on what matters most to them: "Best-in-class range of more than 700 km (435 miles), charging time, performance, efficiency, affordability, driving pleasure."

Let's now move to the technical potential of the platform.

Stellantis STLA Medium Platform

The Stellantis STLA Medium platform will be used for a double-digit number of models from various brands.

General targets:

Segments: C and D segments

Body type: passenger cars, crossovers, and SUVs

Brands: multiple brands

Potential production: up to 2 million units annually

Wheelbase: 2,700-2,900 millimeters

Overall length: 4.3-4.9 meters

Ground clearance: more than 220 mm "to ensure off-road capability and performance"

Wheels: up to 750 mm in diameter, "a key attribute for the platform design"

The Stellantis STLA Medium platform will be available in two configurations - front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive and the power output will range from 160 to 285 kW:

front-wheel-drive: single motor

all-wheel-drive: dual-motor (one in the front and one in the rear)

Peak power output:

from 160 to 285 kW, depending on the version

[BEV platforms will utilize a family of three, scalable electric drive modules (EDMs)]

In terms of battery and range, Stellantis says that its plan is to have a best-in-class driving range of more than 435 miles (700 km) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP).

There will be two main battery options, up to 98 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of usable battery capacity:

Standard pack: more than 310 miles (500 km) WLTP

Performance pack: more than 435 miles (700 km) WLTP

up to 98 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of usable battery capacity

As we understand, the smaller battery will be up to around 70 kWh of usable battery capacity (calculated proportionally to the range).

The STLA Medium Platform's battery system will rely on a 400-volt electric architecture (Stellantis uses 800 V systems only in some of its BEVs - based on the STLA Large and STLA Frame).

Stellantis STLA Medium Platform

According to the company, the energy efficiency of the new platform is expected to be best-in-class, at less than 14 kWh per 62 miles (100 km) or 225 Wh/mile (140 Wh/km). The numbers are related to the WLTP test cycle, as we understand.

Energy consumption: less than 14 kWh per 62 miles (100 km) or 225 Wh/mile (140 Wh/km)

Very interesting is its fast charging capability, which according to the company will allow recharging the battery from 20 to 80 percent of state-of-charge (SOC) in 27 minutes. It's not as fast as in the case of some of the fastest-charging mainstream models, but not the slowest either.

Stellantis revealed also that the charging rate will be 2.4 kWh per minute. If we recalculate it to power, it should be 144 kW - potentially, that's the average rather than the peak. Nothing special, but probably acceptable for average mainstream models.

Fast charging: 20-80 SOC in 27 minutes

Rate: 2.4 kWh per minute (or some 144 kW)

(64.8 kWh assuming flat rate over 27 minutes)

According to Stellantis, the STLA Medium platform will deliver "best-in-class battery packaging cost that also enhances production volumes".

To keep things simple, the perimeter dimensions of the battery pack are constant, regardless of the battery version, with common tray and cooling designs.

"Stellantis engineering and manufacturing experts focused on making installation of the modular, high-energy density single-layer battery pack at the assembly plant as efficient as possible, maximizing space inside the vehicle and improving ride and handling with a low center of gravity. Platform components, such as the cabin heating/cooling system, steering, braking assist and propulsion are designed to minimize energy consumption. Those efforts combine with extensive use of lightweight and rigid materials to optimize vehicle range and deliver exemplary ride and handling performance."

Future-Proof?

All of the new Stellantis platforms are promised to be engineered to be future-proof, including modularity and flexibility (wheelbase, width, overhang, ride height, and suspension design).

The company's plan is to adapt and improve the capabilities and performance of vehicles over the years "with the implementation of the STLA Brain architecture, STLA SmartCockpit and STLA AutoDrive platforms – enabling over-the-air updates to software and enhanced hardware."

The company is ready to accommodate future battery chemistries and types, listing nickel- and cobalt-free and solid-state batteries as potential options.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO said:

“What we see today is the product of just over two years of no-compromise innovation to deliver clean, safe and affordable mobility, supported by our €30 billion investment in electrification and software through 2025. The STLA Medium platform demonstrates the power of the global Stellantis technical community, delivering products that are hyper-focused on our customers and rewriting long-held assumptions of transportation as we drive for carbon net zero by 2038.”

100% Electric Lineup In Europe By 2030

Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan sets a target to reach 100 percent passenger car electrification (100% BEVs) in Europe by 2030. In the United States, the BEV sales mix among passenger cars and light-duty trucks will be 50 percent at that point.