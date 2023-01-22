Jeep's first all-electric vehicle, the Avenger, will start at £36,500 ($45,219) in the UK. Exclusive to Europe, the Avenger is powered by a 54 kWh battery pack and has a 248-mile WLTP range.

The Avenger won the prestigious European Car Of The Year award several weeks ago and is expected to go on sale in March. A small crossover, the Avenger shares a platform with the Peugeot e-2008 and Vauxhall/Opel Mokka Electric.

With 152 hp and a 9-second 0-60 mph time, the Avenger is rather underpowered when compared with rivals. However, it should do well in Europe where buyers typically prioritize style and practicality over performance.

That said, Tesla's recent price cuts could make things difficult for the Avenger - and many other EV crossovers. In the UK, you can now get a Model Y for £44,990 ($55,626). Although still significantly more than the Avenger's base point, the Model Y offers much more standard equipment, a larger trunk, and better tech. It also has almost 40 more miles of WLTP range.

In the US, Jeep's first EV is expected to be a full-sized luxury SUV that will compete with the Rivian R1S. Reportedly due in 2025, the electric SUV is currently codenamed the Wagoneer S however the final production variant will have a more creative name.