Stellantis reports 347,669 vehicle sales in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2022, which is 16 percent less than a year ago. Also. the total volume in 2022 decreased compared to 2021.

Results in December and in 2022:

Chrysler sales: 25,052 (down 39%) and 112,713 (down 2%)

Jeep sales: 143,317 (down 18%) and 684,614 (down 12%)

Stellantis sales: 347,669 (down 16%) and 1,547,076 (down 13%)

including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram

Two of the group's brands - Chrysler and Jeep - are already engaged in electrification and deliver pretty strong growth in plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) sales.

In Q4, Stellantis as a whole sold 20,350 PHEVs, which is 5.9% of the total volume and a new quarterly record. Jeep recently noted more than 16,000 PHEV sales thanks to the introduction of the second model - Grand Cherokee 4xe, which joined the Wrangler 4xe. Chrysler offers the plug-in hybrid Pacifica Hybrid minivan.

Plug-in car sales in Q4 2022:

Chrysler: 4,046 and 16.2% share

Jeep: 16,304 and 11.4% share

Stellantis: 20,350 and 5.9% share

US Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said:

“We saw strong demand for our PHEV offerings in the face of industry market conditions that carried across 2021 into 2022, including production constraints and a disruption of parts and materials in general, which adversely affected our overall sales. Sales of the Jeep® Wrangler 4xe increased 46% over last year, and the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, introduced to the market late last year, accounted for 11% of the nameplate’s performance.”

Stellantis' plug-in carsales in Q4 2022:

Jeep Wrangler 4xe - 10,491

(30.6% of Jeep Wrangler total sales)

(30.6% of Jeep Wrangler total sales) Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 4,046

(17.8% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales)

(17.8% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales) Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - 5,813

(11% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales)

(11% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales) Total: 20,350 (5.9% of the total Stellantis volume)

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

In 2022, Stellantis sold more than 63,000 plug-in hybrids in the US, which is pretty amazing. That's almost two times more than Toyota.

Plug-in car sales in 2022:

Chrysler: 14,392 and 12.8% share

Jeep: 48,989 and 7.2% share

Stellantis: 63,381 and 4.1% share

As it turns out, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe continues to be the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the US (and in Canada).

"The Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the first-ever electrified Jeep Wrangler, remains America’s best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, with 43,176 (24%) of total Jeep Wrangler sales in 2022. Sales of the Wrangler 4xe increased 46% year over year, and 22% during the fourth quarter versus the same period last year. "

Stellantis' plug-in car sales YTD:

Jeep Wrangler 4xe - 43,176

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 14,392

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - at least 5,813

Total: 63,381+ (at least 4.1% of the total Stellantis volume)

More plug-in hybrids and the first all-electric models from Stellantis are on the horizon and it seems that the brand will gradually become more and more electrified - maybe even faster than we initially thought.

Stellantis sales details: