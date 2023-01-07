In December, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the United States increased by over 3 percent year-over-year to 179,279. Nonetheless, the year 2022 ended below 2021 level.

Results in December and in 2022:

Ford sales: 172,013 (up 2.7%) and 1,780,978 (down 2.1%)

Lincoln sales: 7,266 (up 17.3%) and 83,486 (down 4.0%)

Total sales: 179,279 (up 3.2%) and 1,864,464 (down 2.2%)

The most important news is that Ford significantly increased its battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales and become the second largest player in the country last year.

In December, Ford more than tripled BEV sales to 7,823 (up 233 percent year-over-year), which is a new monthly record and about 4.4 percent of the group's total volume. As we can see on the graph below, Ford is quickly accelerating electrification.

Ford's BEV lineup includes three models - the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, and Ford E-Transit commercial van.

Ford BEV sales in the US - December 2022

During the fourth quarter, Ford sold 20,339 all-electric vehicles, compared to 8,285 a year ago.

In 2022, Ford more than doubled its BEV sales to 61,575 units, which is a new record and represents 3.3 percent of the total volume (compared to 1.4 percent a year ago).

BEV sales in 2022:

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 39,458 (up 45%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 15,617 (new)

Ford E-Transit: 6,500 (new)

Total: 61,575 (up 127%) and 3.3% share

Well, in 2023, we will potentially see a six-digit volume for the very first time.

Ford F-150 Lightning

Sales of the Ford F-150 Lightning amounted to 2,359 units in December, which appears to be more or less the initial output level of the factory (more than 2,000 units per month).

After several months on the market, 15,617 units were delivered to customers. According to Ford, those results make the Ford F-150 Lightning the top electric pickup in the US.

"The F-150 Lightning was the No. 1 electric truck in America in December and the best-selling electric truck in the U.S. since its launch in May with 15,617 electric trucks sold."

For reference, Rivian delivered 20,332 BEVs in 2022 (but that includes the R1T pickup, R1S SUV and EDV vans, as well as a small number of vehicle deliveries in Canada).

It will be very interesting to see what will happen in 2023, as Ford is expected to noticeably increase production.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E remains the company's top BEV by volume with 4,775 units sold in December (up 103 percent year-over-year). In 2022, over 39,000 Mach-E were sold in the US (up 45 percent) so this is clearly one of the most popular models on the market.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production

Production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico amounted to 6,247 units last month and 77,959 year-to-date (that's only a fifth more than in 2021).

The numbers exclude China, where the Mach-E is locally produced and sold.

Ford recently celebrated the production of the 150,000th Mach-E. In the future, the output is expected to increase to 270,000 units annually (more than three times higher than in 2022).

Ford E-Transit

In the first year on the market, 6,500 Ford E-Transit were delivered (including 689 in December). That's a pretty good start.

According to Ford, the E-Transit represents 73 percent of the all-electric commercial van segment in the US (2022).

Other plug-ins

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.