General Motors reports 623,261 vehicle deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States. That's a 41 percent increase year-over-year. In 2022, the company delivered 2,274,088 vehicles, which is 2.5 percent more than in 2021.

In the last quarter of 2022, GM improved its battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales with another record result. In total, the company delivered 16,266 BEVs, compared to just 26 a year ago. That's about 2.6 percent of the total volume. The previous record was 15,156 in Q3.

The numbers include three brands - Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC - as the commercial vehicle brand BrightDrop is counted separately by the manufacturer.

As we can see below, GM is reaching new record levels mostly thanks to the Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV duo, because both the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV Pickup are still in the slow ramp-up phase.

GM BEV sales in Q4 2022:

General Motors plug-in vehicle sales in the US - Q4 2022

In 2022, General Motors delivered 39,096 all-electric vehicles in the US (up 57% year-over-year).

That's 1.7% of GM's total volume and the best year ever for BEVs (only in 2017 did the company sell more plug-ins - 43,893, including 23,320 BEVs and 20,573 PHEVs - mainly Chevrolet Volts). Currently, GM does not sell any plug-in hybrids in the US.

Year-to-date results:

Cadillac (Lyriq): 122 (new)

Chevrolet (Bolt EV/EUV): 38,120 (up 54% year-over-year)

GMC (Hummer EV Pickup): 854 (up from one a year ago)

Total: 39,096 (up 57%) and 1.7% share of GM's volume

* excluding an undisclosed number of BrightDrop all-electric vans

General Motors "plans to build on this momentum in North America in 2023, growing EV market share with nine EV models on sale".

The list of models will include:

Cadillac Lyriq (ramp-up)

Chevrolet Blazer EV (Summer 2023)

Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV (production increase to over 70,000/year)

Chevrolet Equinox EV (Fall 2023)

Chevrolet Silverado EV (Spring 2023)

GMC Hummer EV Pickup (ramp-up)

GMC Hummer EV SUV (mid-2023)

BrightDrop Zevo 600 (ramp-up)

BrightDrop Zevo 400 (launch in 2023)

By 2025, the company would like to increase BEV sales in North America to 1 million annually (about 250,000 per quarter).