The GMC brand reports 143,645 vehicle deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States, which is 42.3 percent more than a year ago. Also, the annual result is positive at 517,649 (up 7.3 percent year-over-year).

Unfortunately, the ramp-up of the all-electric GMC Hummer EV Pickup has been interrupted by the production pause at Factory ZERO in Detroit and Hamtramck - General Motors' first Ultium-dedicated assembly plant, which must be upgraded to handle additional models (mainly the Chevrolet Silverado EV).

The company reports only 72 deliveries of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup in Q4 - the lowest quarterly result so far (aside from Q4 2021, when the symbolic first unit was delivered).

It's really disappointing, considering that there are thousands of customers waiting for electric Hummers. The company closed reservations for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV models in September, with more than 90,000 units reserved (backed by $100 refundable deposits). In October, we heard that the Hummer EV duo is sold out for two years.

GMC Hummer EV Pickup sales in the US - Q4 2022

Overall, 854 GMC Hummer EV Pickups were delivered in 2022. That's about 0.2% of the total brand's volume.

Similar to the case of the Cadillac Lyriq, volume production of the GMC electric vehicles must be supported by the high-volume production of Ultium lithium-ion battery cells in Warren, Ohio. GM recently announced an additional investment in the battery plant to boost the production of batteries to 50 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually.

We will see how the ramp-up progresses in 2023, as according to the latest press release, the plant is slated to resume production this month. In mid-2023, the pickup will be joined by the GMC Hummer EV SUV.

GM said a few months ago that additional production shifts for GMC Hummer EV are planned for 2023, which suggests that it will be produced at a rate of at least a few "thousand" per quarter.