The GMC Hummer EV will cost you more to charge from empty to full than just about any other production electric vehicle on the market today. However, this is because it has a massive battery pack. Vehicles that have larger gas tanks cost more to fill up than those with smaller tanks. This certainly isn't rocket science.

That said, the Hummer EV is huge, it's far from slippery, and it uses its large battery pack and electric motors to crank out obnoxious acceleration and torque. For this reason, this electric pickup truck is certainly going to consume more than its peers, but that's a different story for a different day.

Today's video, which was put together by our good friend Kyle Conner at Out of Spec Reviews, is strictly related to how much it costs to charge the Hummer EV from zero to 100 percent.

The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 has a battery pack that's over 200 kWh, which is one of the largest in the industry. In fact, many of today's EVs have battery packs that are well under 100 kWh, or about one-third as large as the Hummer's, though there are many exceptions.

As EVs get larger – pickup trucks, three-row SUVs, delivery vans, etc. – the battery packs need to be larger to ensure they have a respectable driving range. In addition, high-performance EVs with quick acceleration like the Tesla Model S, Lucid Air, and Mercedes-Benz EQS have battery packs that come in at 100 kWh or more, but that's still only half what you'll find in the Hummer EV.

The Hummer's rivals also have much smaller packs. The Ford F-150 Lightning offers two battery sizes, one that's around 100 kWh and one that's around 130 kWh. Meanwhile, the Rivian R1T offers 105 kWh, 135 kWh, and 180 kWh battery packs, though not all are available at this time.

At any rate, now that you have a better understanding of EVs and battery pack sizes, you'll probably agree that it only makes sense the Hummer EV is more expensive to charge to full than its rivals.

Kyle pulls into a DC Fast Charging station with an "empty" Hummer EV to charge it to full. Keep in mind that the cost to fill the electric truck will be a completely different story if you're charging it at home. Home charging is significantly less expensive, and if you own a Hummer EV, you should plan to charge it at home as often as possible. More on this to follow.

It's time to place your bets. How much does it cost Kyle to charge the Hummer EV in full?

Without giving away all the interesting details, we will tell you that it took the Hummer EV about 2.5 hours to charge. The Electrify America session billed Kyle for 224 kWh, which could set you back about $100 before taxes and fees. However, there are different pricing tiers and membership benefits, which will save you some money.

Kyle also looks into what it might cost an EV owner to charge this beast at home. In Colorado, he'd only pay about $16.00!