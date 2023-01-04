Chevrolet had a pretty strong fourth quarter in the United States with 413,560 vehicle deliveries, which is over 43 percent more than a year ago. Also, the annual result is positive at 1,518,048 (up 5.6 percent year-over-year) - that was not the case for most of the year.

However, the most important thing for us is that the brand's great comeback of high-volume electric car sales continues.

After an outstanding third quarter, Chevrolet's battery electric car (BEV) sales, consisting of the Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV duo, increased to 16,108 in Q4, which is a new quarterly record. A year ago, only 25 units were delivered because the company was still struggling with the massive battery-related recall (production resumed in April 2022).

Chevrolet Bolt EV Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Chevrolet never sold so many all-electric cars and the share of BEVs amounted to 3.9 percent of the total volume in Q4.

The manufacturer notes also that the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV duo were "the bestselling mainstream EV series in the third and fourth quarter" in the US.



Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV sales in the US - Q4 2022

In 2022, a total of 38,120 Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV were delivered to customers in the US. That's a 53.5-percent increase year-over-year and a 2.5 percent share of the total volume.

In other words, the Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV had its best sales year ever - the same concerns the Chevrolet brand as a whole.

Chevrolet expects that there is a big future ahead for the Bolt EV/EUV. The company has reiterated its intention to increase production from approximately 44,000 units annually to more than 70,000 units in 2023 "to meet strong global demand." Of course, the bulk of the demand is in the US.

A level of 70,000+ units per year is equivalent to about 17,500+ per quarter (globally).

Most recently, the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV noted a small price bump (MSRP starts now respectively at $26,500 and $27,800), but with the return of the eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit in 2023, it's one of the most interesting small electric cars to consider.