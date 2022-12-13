Ultium Cells intends to produce more battery cells than initially planned at its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (currently under construction).

The joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution announced an additional $275 million investment (on top of the previously announced $2.3 billion) to boost the manufacturing output by more than 40%.

It means that the plant will be able to produce up to 50 GWh of lithium-ion battery cells, compared to 35 GWh expected initially. That's quite a significant increase, which indicates that General Motors expect higher demand for its upcoming Ultium-based electric vehicles.

The new investment will bring also some 400 more jobs (on top of the 1,300 confirmed previously). Hiring is already underway.

Series production at the site will start in late 2023, so about one year from now. In June, the company installed the final steel beam of the factory building, which indicates how quickly the project progresses. The batteries will be used in the Cadillac Lyriq, as well as in other new models.

Tom Gallagher, Ultium Cells LLC vice president of operations said:

“This investment will allow us to provide our customer GM more battery cells faster and support GM’s aggressive EV launch plan in the coming years. Ultium Cells is taking the appropriate steps to support GM’s plan for more than 1 million units of EV capacity in North America by mid-decade.”

Tim Herrick, GM’s vice president of EV Launch Excellence said:

“Ultium Cells will play a critical role in making GM’s commitment to an all-electric future a reality. By expanding battery cell output at Ultium Cells Spring Hill, this investment will help GM offer customers the broadest EV portfolio of any automaker and further solidifies our path toward U.S. EV leadership.”

Charles Oh Young Hyun, president at LG Energy Solution Michigan said:

“The increased cell production capacity at Ultium Cells will power more EVs in North America, moving toward a greener future. LG Energy Solution will employ its decades-long experience in battery technology and manufacturing to produce quality products as we demonstrate our reputation as an industry leader delivering unparalleled consumer value.”

The plant in Tennessee is one of several battery factories planned by Ultium Cells in North America.

The first plant in Warren, Ohio (40 GWh/year) began battery cell production in August and continues to accelerate production volume. The plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (50 GWh/year) is the second one, while the third one - Lansing Delta Township facility in Michigan (50 GWh/year) - is currently under construction. The fourth plant is expected to be built in Indiana.

In total, Ultium Cells expects to have more than 130 GWh of battery cell capacity when all three facilities will reach full production capacity later this decade.

Gallery: Ultium Cells LLC Battery Plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee

4 Photos

Ultium Cells LLC - Warren, Ohio plant in brief:

General Motors and LG Energy Solution joint venture (50/50)

manufacturing of lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles

$2.3 billion investment and more than 1,300 new jobs

2.8-million-square-foot plant located in Lordstown, Ohio

target manufacturing capacity of 40 GWh annually (with an option for further expansion)

(up from 35+ GWh announced initially)

(up from 35+ GWh announced initially) cell type: large-format, pouch-style cells

Nickel Cobalt Manganese Aluminum (NCMA) chemistry "reducing cobalt content by more than 70 percent"

groundbreaking in May 2020

(flyover video as of December 2021)

(flyover video as of December 2021) production start: August 2022 as planned

Ultium Cells LLC - Spring Hill, Tennessee plant in brief:

General Motors and LG Energy Solution joint venture (50/50)

manufacturing of lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles

investment: $2.575 billion

$2.3 billion announced in 2021 plus additional $275 million announced in December 2022

$2.3 billion announced in 2021 plus additional $275 million announced in December 2022 2.8-million-square-foot plant located in Spring Hill, Tennessee

target manufacturing capacity: 50 GWh (up by more than 40% from 35 GWh planned initially)

cell type: large-format, pouch-style cells

construction start in April, 2021

production start (plan) from late 2023

jobs: 1,700 - 1,300 announced initially plus 400 more thanks to additional investment

