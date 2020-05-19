The latest U.S. lithium-ion cell battery joint venture Ultium Cells LLC, between General Motors and LG Chem, moves forward as the construction has started with ground prep activities.

The two partners intend to build in Lordstown, Ohio a gigafactory with an output of 30 GWh annually (with an option for more).

"Ultium Cells LLC is the name of the General Motors and LG Chem joint venture for cell manufacturing. Construction has started with ground prep activities for the future site of the Ultium battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown. During the pandemic, product development work on GM’s future EV and AV portfolios continues to progress at a rapid pace. The Cruise Origin was revealed in San Francisco earlier this year, and production timing remains on track for the yet-to-be-revealed Cadillac Lyriq and GMC HUMMER EV, all powered by the Ultium battery system."

It's great to see that GM did not slow down. We assume that separate to battery cell investment, work must also be in progress on the battery pack front (in-house by GM).

Later this year we should see the first new electric cars envisioned to use Ultium batteries.

Ultium Cells LLC in brief: