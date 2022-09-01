Ultium Cells, the battery joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, has started production at its first plant located in Warren, Ohio.

According to the company, the early phase production began in May, while now it's more of a series production and ramp-up towards the target 40+ GWh of lithium-ion cells annually.

The battery cells from this plant will be used in General Motors' electric vehicles, based on the Ultium platform, including the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV.

Before Ultium Cells reaches volume production, LG Energy Solution is supplying cells for Ultium-based vehicles from other plants.

Already more than 800 people found new high-tech jobs at the facility, while at full production, the number is expected to reach about 1,300. Currently, employees are focused on training and the ramp-up phase.

GM and LGES are investing $2.3 billion in the plant, which will produce high-energy dense lithium-ion cells, utilizing Nickel Cobalt Manganese Aluminum (NCMA) battery chemistry and long pouch form factor.

The gigafactory in Ohio is the first out of four planned. The two others - in Tennessee and in Michigan - are already under construction and expected to start production respectively in late 2023 and in Q3 2024.

The fourth Ultium Cells plant potentially might be built in Indiana. The general rule is to place a new battery factory in close proximity to electric vehicle plants, to simplify logistics issues.

Ultium Cells LLC - Warren, Ohio plant in brief: