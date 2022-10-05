General Motors is returning to the fast lane of electrification with a new record plug-in electric vehicle sales results in the US during the third quarter of 2022.

After the history of EV1, a fresh start with the Chevrolet Volt in December 2010, multiple years of struggling and hitting the rock bottom in Q4 2021 (only 26 BEV deliveries), GM is finally back in the game.

In Q3 2022, GM's brands (Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC) delivered a total of 15,156 all-electric vehicles in the US, which is 236% more than a year ago and a new quarterly record. That's also 2.7% of the company's total volume.

GM BEV sales in Q3 2022:

For reference, the total volume was 555,580 (up 24.3%) in Q3 and 1,650,827 (down 7.1%) year-to-date.

General Motors plug-in vehicle sales in the US - Q3 2022

So far this year, General Motors delivered 22,830 plug-in vehicles in the US (down 8% year-over-year). That's 1.4% of GM's total volume.

In other words, there is still a lot to do to beat the previous records (in 12 months of 2017 the company sold almost 44,000 plug-ins). On the other hand, in 2017, the company sold 23,320 BEVs and 20,573 PHEVs (Chevrolet Volt is an extended-range electric vehicle, which belongs to the broader PHEV category).

Year-to-date results:

Cadillac: 36 (new)

Chevrolet: 22,012 (down 11% year-over-year)

GMC: 782 (new)

Total: 22,830 (up 236%) and 1.4% share of GM's volume

* excluding an undisclosed number of BrightDrop all-electric vans

General Motors is currently on a path of EV growth towards the goal to sell 1 million BEVs annually in North America by 2025.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV duo is selling like never before (new quarterly record in Q3), the GMC Hummer EV Pickup continues its ramp up, while the Cadillac Lyriq is entering the market. There is also the ramping-up BrightDrop vans.

In 2023, the lineup of Ultium EVs will be expanded by the Chevrolet Silverado EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV and Chevrolet Equinox EV - all three are on schedule, according to GM. Let's not forget the upcoming GMC Hummer EV SUV.

It has been quite some time since GM unveiled the Ultium platform in March 2020, but now - as the foundation has been laid out - the company can move forward.

Steve Carlisle, GM executive vice president and president, GM North America said:

“We are being very intentional in the way we are executing our EV strategy to position the company for the same kind of success that we’ve earned with today’s pickups and SUVs, and with supercars like the Chevrolet Corvette.”

The first Ultium Cells battery plant (a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution) in Warren, Ohio began production. GM says that it will help to increase Ultium-based EVs in 2023.

Here is how the manufacturer highlights the progress:

Four battery cell plants are planned. In addition to the now open Ultium Cells site in Warren, Ohio, Ultium Cells will open a plant in Tennessee next year and one in Michigan in 2024.

Details regarding the fourth site will be announced soon.

GM has binding agreements securing all the necessary battery raw material to support its annual EV capacity goal in North America in 2025, including lithium, nickel, cobalt and full cathode active material supply.

GM has binding agreements securing all the necessary battery raw material to support its annual EV capacity goal in North America in 2025, including lithium, nickel, cobalt and full cathode active material supply. In addition to Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee and Factory ZERO in Michigan, which are already producing vehicles on the Ultium Platform, work is underway at CAMI Assembly in Ontario, Canada, which will build BrightDrop vans, and Orion Assembly in Michigan, which will build EV trucks. When production at Factory ZERO and Orion is fully ramped, GM will have the capacity to build 600,000 EV trucks annually.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

35 Photos

GM is currently preparing for the start of series production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup, which will take place at Factory ZERO in Michigan.

"To respond to growing demand, GM is pulling ahead body shop upgrades at Factory ZERO for the Silverado EV and taking other steps to prepare to scale EV production in 2023. While the work is underway, GM will pause production of the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup for several weeks starting in late November."

The number of reservations for this model increased to about 170,000 (up from 150,000 reported in late July), including retail customers and intent from nearly 400 fleet operators.