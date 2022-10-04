The GMC brand achieved good sales results during the third quarter of this year in the US, as the total volume increased almost 24% year-over-year to 120,512. The year-to-date result is now 374,004 - so only 2% lower than a year ago.

The all-electric GMC Hummer EV Pickup continues its ramp-up, reaching a new quarterly sales record of 411 units (compared to 272 in Q2).

That might not be a big number, especially considering the number of reservations was so high (over 90,000 for the pickup and SUV versions) that GMC has decided to close the reservation book.

GMC Hummer EV Pickup sales in the US - Q3 2022

Cumulatively, GMC delivered 783 GMC Hummer EV pickups in the US.

Production of the all-electric Hummer is expected to gradually improve thanks to the recent start of production of Ultium lithium-ion battery cells in Warren, Ohio. This move should also strengthen the ramp-up of the Cadillac Lyriq.

General Motors says that additional production shifts for GMC Hummer EV are planned for 2023, which suggests that, sooner rather than later, it will be produced at a rate of thousands per quarter.

However, the company has various tasks and simultaneously has to upgrade the Factory ZERO to handle the production of the next Ultium-based model - the Chevrolet Silverado EV. Both are assigned to the same factory.

This move will require pausing production of the GMC Hummer EV for several weeks in November/December.

"To respond to growing demand, GM is pulling ahead body shop upgrades at Factory ZERO for the Silverado EV and taking other steps to prepare to scale EV production in 2023. While the work is underway, GM will pause production of the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup for several weeks starting in late November."

We guess that even without several weeks, but with a higher supply of batteries, and an ongoing ramp-up, GMC should be able to achieve in Q4 another record high production figure for the electric Hummer. At least, there is potential for that.