Jeep has backtracked on its EV strategy in Europe, where the new Avenger subcompact crossover was supposed to be sold as a battery-powered vehicle in most of the Old Continent, adding a gasoline option in more countries than originally intended, according to a report from Automotive News Europe.

The city crossover debuted at the 2022 Paris Auto Show as a European-only affair, set in motion by a 154-horsepower front electric motor and a 54-kilowatt-hour battery pack. It’s the same setup found in other EVs made by Stellantis, such as the Peugeot e-308 and Opel Astra Electric, and enables an estimated driving range of 248 miles (400 kilometers) on the WLTP test cycle.

When the order books opened late last year, the Jeep Avenger was only available as an EV in most of Europe, with only Italy and Spain set to also get an internal combustion variant powered by a 1.2-liter gasoline engine that makes 100 hp. Back then, the American brand argued that EV adoption is not up to par in these two countries, so it offered more options for its dealers.

5 Photos

However, after the crossover went on sale, the list of countries where the Avenger will also be sold with gasoline-burning power sources has increased to six, with Poland, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom getting the 1.2-liter engine in addition to the EV variant.

The brand’s European CEO, Eric Laforge, told Automotive News Europe that the decision to expand sales of the ICE Avenger was “pragmatic” and that it doesn’t change the marque’s long-term plan to only sell battery-powered vehicles on the Old Continent by 2030.

Jeep’s European head honcho added that the move is intended to protect its franchised dealers who were losing potential sales, as well as customers who will need to service their gasoline-powered Avengers.

Another issue, however, might be the pricing. In Germany, the base Avenger EV starts at $41,500 (37,000 euros), while the least expensive gasoline version costs $30,300 (27,000 euros).

The pint-sized electric crossover won’t be sold in the United States, but Jeep plans on revealing two battery-powered models next year in the form of the mid-size Recon and Wagoneer S.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.