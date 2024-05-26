Purpose built as a highly capable off-road vehicle, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is never going to be especially efficient. It also does not have impressive all-electric driving range. But with a vehicle like this, even a minor improvement in fuel economy can make a huge difference in the vehicle's lifetime efficiency.

The Wrangler 4xe has an estimated 21-mile electric range with EPA ratings of 49 MPGe and 20 mpg after the battery is depleted. So an owner who charges daily can expect a solid reduction in fuel consumption compared to a combustion-engine Jeep. No wonder this plug-in hybrid Wrangler has been such a massive sales success for Jeep and parent company Stellantis.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

We’ve seen Jeep run some pretty solid deals on the Wrangler 4xe in the recent past. But the offerings right now are probably the best yet. When you finance with a Stellantis Financial Services Subvented Lease, the lender is piling on the incentives as a capitalized cost reduction.

The primary incentives at the moment are:

State plug-in or hybrid vehicle incentives (varies by state)

$7,500 EV incentive (only available when leasing)

$1,500 Stellantis Financial Services loyalty bonus cash (for previous leases)

In this example, the MSRP + destination of this Willys trim is $57,925. Stellantis is applying the $7,500 EV incentive directly to the lease. Anyone looking to purchase instead of the lease would, at most, qualify for a $3,500 federal incentive. In a state such as Colorado, a state rebate ($5,000 in CO) can also be applied if the customer qualifies.

With a moderate down payment of $3,000, the estimated monthly lease is $287. If a buyer comes from a previous Stellantis lease, a $1,500 loyalty incentive can also be applied, bringing the estimated monthly total to as low as $241.

The best leasing terms are available for 36 months and 10,000 miles. If you prefer a 24-month term or 15,000 miles, you're looking at about $315 a month. You could also settle for the new Sport S 4xe for even lower monthly payments. With these incentives combined with energy savings, it seems to be a no-brainer for any current Wrangler owner coming up on the end of their lease.

While the vehicle might not appeal to EV enthusiasts, it can be a great option for those who need off-road capability at an affordable price. What do you think of Jeep's latest offer? Let us know in the comments below.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First Drive