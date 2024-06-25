Ram ProMaster City, we hardly knew ye. Part of a new push for compact vans in the late 2000s, Stellantis, or more specifically, a pre-PSA merger FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), imported a revised version of Fiat’s Doblo commercial van. This compact-car-based commercial van was meant to battle against similar compact car-based options like the Ford Transit Connect and Nissan NV200.

Yet, it seems like all of the small van manufacturers overestimated the demand for these teensy vans in the United States because all were discontinued after the novelty wore off. Nissan’s van died in 2021, Ram discontinued the ProMaster City in 2022, while the Ford Transit Connect was the last to leave, shutting the lights off in early 2023. Still, the rumor mill swirls. Stellantis is rumored to be mulling a return of the Ram ProMaster City, but this one may differ.

Get Fully Charged Stellantis wants more Electrified models Stellantis's Dare Forward 2030 program plans to make 100% of its passenger car sales in Europe fully electric by 2030, and 50% of its passenger car and light duty truck models in the United States by the same year. It plans to introduce more than 75 full EV nameplates by then, across its 14 brands.

According to Mopar Insiders, the Ram ProMaster City would be based on the Citroën Jumpy, not the smaller compact-sized Citroën Berlingo, which was a direct competitor to the Ram ProMaster City in markets outside of the U.S. and Canada. But, the Jumpy is still not as big as full-sized vans like the Ford Transit, or Ram’s own ProMaster van. The Citroën Jumpy is sold under a number of monikers depending on market and geographic location, including the Fiat Scudo, Peugeot Expert, and Toyota ProAce. Most vans are powered by small gas or diesel engines, but most pertinently for us here at InsideEVs is the possibility of the fully electric variant of this van making its way here.

The Citroën ë-Jumpy, Toyota Proace Electric, Fiat E-Scudo, and Peugeot E-Expert could be solidly compelling offerings. Underneath, it uses a lot of the same electric running equipment as not-for-USA Peugeot e208 and Opel Corsa Electric, but with bigger battery options. This means these vans are powered by the same 136-horsepower front-mounted electric motor powering the front wheels.

Powered by a 50 kWh or 75 kWh battery. The 50 kWh model is rated for 139 miles of range, while the 75 kWh model can do 217 miles, according to the WLTP cycle. It’s unclear how much those ranges would change if they’re introduced to North America, given how the EPA cycle is harder than the WLTP cycle. Remember that the Fiat E-Ducato, which is mechanically similar to the newly released Ram ProMaster EV, is rated for 230 miles of range in Europe. In the U.S., its official rating is only 162 miles. Stellantis says the E-Jumpy can 0-80 percent in 38 minutes (50 kWh) or 45 minutes (75 kWh) when connected to a 100 kW DC fast charger.

These specifications don’t seem all that groundbreaking, but a smaller, cheaper electric van could be just what the market is looking for. The introduction of this van would also dovetail nicely with the new Ram ProMaster EV van and Stellantis’s reborn Ram Professional line. The new Ram Professional lineup aims to offer a “vehicle solution for every commercial customer,” and a smaller, cheaper electric van could cater to some commercial vehicles who don’t want a Ram truck or find the regular ProMaster too big or expensive.

Of course, there are still concerns about where the van could be made; if it is imported from Turkey, as Mopar Insiders predicts, then commercial and cargo versions would be subject to the U.S.’ infamous Chicken Tax tariff. Yet, the old ProMaster City was also imported from Turkey, and that didn’t stop FCA from selling the vehicle for years, so we’ll have to wait and see what’s going to happen next. If the ProMaster City does return, it could happen as soon as next year.

