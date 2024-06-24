Did you ever fantasize about road-tripping in business-class style, but you don't have the cash to make that dream a reality? Well, the used electric vehicle market is hot right now, and it's making seemingly unattainable models like the Mercedes-EQS available at unbelievably low prices.

The EQS is—in theory, anyway—the S-Class of EVs. It’s the electric equivalent of what certain car magazines consider the best car in the world or the quintessential luxury sedan. At a starting price of $104,400 before taxes and fees, it’s also the most expensive electric sedan in the German automaker’s portfolio.

Get Fully Charged U.S. buyers have no appetite for expensive EVs. High MSRP is the biggest roadblock to wider adoption of EVs. But consumers have repeatedly shown, that when they're priced right, there's a big market for them. This sentiment, coupled with an influx of new EVs and rising competition, is driving down the values of used EVs. And the Mercedes-Benz EQS isn't immune to that.

In truth, the EQS has probably never fully lived up to the "electric S-Class" idea. As opulent and powerful as it is, Mercedes fans didn't quite warm up to the soap-bar-like rounded styling, and the screen-heavy interior can rub some people the wrong way. But that doesn't mean it's not a great used value, especially with the discounts we're seeing.

Used EV prices have been crashing lately. And the EQS isn’t immune to that trend. Used EQS models, with only a few thousand miles on their odometers, are now available at less than half of their MSRP. Considering what the EV is equipped with, the deals seem pretty insane.

On the used car buying website Car Gurus, there’s a 2023 EQS available in Freeport, New York, for as low as $41,826 at the time of publication. The listing was first spotted by AutoEvolution. That’s less than the starting price of a new Tesla Model 3 Long Range or the entry-level Model Y.

This particular gray-colored limousine has clocked 26,094 miles. It has a 108.4 kilowatt-hour battery delivering an EPA range of 352 miles. So theoretically, the battery health should be pretty good, with minimal degradation. It also looks almost brand new, with no visible dents or scratches.

That’s not the only one. Several other listings across the U.S., including in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, California and Kansas, among others show used EQS models up for grabs in the $40,000 price range. Many are available in the $50,000 and $60,000 price brackets as well, which is also nearly half of its original value.

Most of these trims are the entry-level EQS 450+ models. But don’t be fooled by that term because there’s nothing “entry-level” about this sedan. Its rear-axle mounted motor churns 355 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque, enough to spur it from a standstill to 60 miles per hour in 5.8 seconds.

Gallery: 2025 Mercedes EQS

48 Photos

Standard features that are hard to find at this price include rear-axle steering, adaptive dampers, a ton of active and passive safety features and ambient lighting that adapts to the environment, like visually augmenting alerts from driver-assistance systems. Even without the MBUX hyperscreen, things look pretty upmarket. There’s the regular 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch central display from the S-Class.

U.S. car buyers have made it crystal clear that high purchase prices are a roadblock to the wider adoption of EVs. The vast majority of consumers aren’t willing to spend a fortune on big-ticket items like a car. Even though these are regrettable resale values for sellers who bought the EQS with the original price, they’re incredible deals for others.

Moreover, sales of EQ models have been down in recent months. EQS sedan and SUV sales were down 46% in the first quarter of this year, whereas overall BEV sales were down 4.5%. Mercedes-Benz has also canceled the next generation of EQS and EQE platforms due to poor sales. Instead, the current models will continue to get upgrades over time, and Mercedes will work to unveil more EV variants of its known lineup, like the G-Class with EQ Technology.

The EQS may not be as svelte as some other EVs out there. But if you want to travel in opulent style at modest prices, there’s no other option like it on the market right now.