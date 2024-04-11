Mercedes-Benz reports 66,570 car sales in the United States during the first quarter of 2024 (excluding commercial vans), which is 3% more than a year ago.

However, Mercedes-Benz's all-electric car sales surprisingly decreased slightly after several quarters of rapid growth.

Get Fully Charged Mercedes-Benz EVs in the U.S. Mercedes-Benz currently offers five main all-electric car models—the EQB, EQE, EQE SUV, EQS and EQS SUV. In the near future, the lineup will be expanded by an all-electric van, the eSprinter.

In Q1, the company sold *8,336 battery-electric vehicles (EVs), 4.5% less than a year ago. The EV share amounted to 12.5%, compared to 13.5% in Q1 2023.

* Please note that starting in Q1 2024, the company "reports sales figures in a manner congruent with Mercedes-Benz Group financial reports. Prior to Q1 2024, sales figures were reported at the retail level, and now reflect group sales (including wholesale). This change is designed to reinforce reporting consistency between our two entities."

This number includes the Mercedes-Benz EQB (671), the EQE Sedan and SUV (5,113), and the EQS Sedan and SUV (2,552).

Because Mercedes-Benz counts the EQE/EQS Sedan and SUV sales together, we can't see how the individual models are selling. The total EQE volume increased by 163% year-over-year, while the EQS was down 46% year-over-year. The EQB is also down significantly, by 67% year-over-year.

We are surprised to see such high volatility in the Mercedes-Benz sales results, especially because the locally produced EQS SUV is fairly new and should bring some growth (compensating for the EQS Sedan decrease). The question is whether it has something to do with competition and lower prices of the Lucid Air, for example.

Mercedes-Benz BEV sales in Q1'2024 (YOY change):

EQB: 671 (down 67%)

EQE (Sedan and SUV): 5,113 (up 163%)

EQS (Sedan and SUV): 2,552 (down 46%)

Total: 8,336 (down 4.5%) and 12.5% share

Mercedes-Benz BEV sales in the U.S. - Q1 2024

* Starting with Q1 2024, Mercedes-Benz reports retail and wholesale sales. Before that, sales figures were reported at the retail level. We updated the Q1 2024, and Q1 2023 numbers to the new methodology.

For reference, in 2023, Mercedes-Benz electric car retail sales increased by 248% year-over-year to 43,202, accounting for 15.3% of the total volume.

Mercedes-Benz BEV retail sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

EQB: 11,767 (up 604%)

EQE Sedan: 5,154 (up 1,242%)

EQE SUV: 10,604 (new)

EQS Sedan: 6,688 (down 11%)

EQS SUV: 8,989 (up 216%)

Total: 43,202 (up 248%) and 15.3% share

In the near future, Mercedes-Benz USA will launch the all-new eSprinter fully electric van in North America.

Unfortunately, plug-in hybrid car sales were not reported.