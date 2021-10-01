Subjecting a vehicle to the moose test is a great way to see just how planted, stable and eager to change direction a car is and it usually shows flaws in a vehicle’s handling. The Audi RS E-Tron GT got a good result in this test, but it couldn’t quite match the mechanically-related Porsche Taycan.

When km77.com tried out the Taycan, it managed a good entry speed of 78 km/h (48.5 mph) and they pointed out that it was the vehicle’s width that was the limiting factor, not its ability to avoid the imaginary obstacle. In fact, its stability control didn’t even need to intervene during the manoeuvre, and it does in most vehicles.

Recently, they also tried out the hottest version of the Audi E-Tron GT, the new RS, and its result makes it clear that it is a vehicle tuned more for comfort than the Taycan with which it shares a platform. The RS’s best attempt was clocked at 75 km/h (46.6 mph) and according to information presented in the video, it didn’t feel like as much of a sports car as the Porsche.

It was still very surefooted and safe, but with the more comfort-oriented tuning and roughly the same width as the Porsche, nobody was expecting it to be better in this test. In the slalom test, you can really see just how much body roll the E-Tron GT has compared to the Taycan, although it is still rated as ‘moderate’ by the people who tested it, even though it’s clearly more pronounced.

For both vehicles, their size and weight was a limiting factor for their ultimate result - the lighter and more agile Tesla Model 3, for instance, fared better than both of them.