Audi RS E-Tron GT is the most powerful version of the model, but just like Porsche with the Taycan, Audi hasn’t really gone to town giving the RS variant any unique design cues. However, this surely won’t stop owners from wanting to customize their top-of-the-line E-Tron GT and one of the first and easiest ways to change the look of a car is to swap out the factory wheels and replace them with some bold aftermarket ones.

Vossen often posts videos showcasing electric vehicles riding on its wheels, but we don’t usually feature them. However, this black RS E-Tron GT on black 22-inch rims looks quite good and they don’t immediately strike you as being aftermarket rims (even though their thin-spoke design is quite different compared to stock); black wheels are also not to many people’s taste, yet in this instance they seem to suit the vehicle very well.

Gallery: Audi RS E-Tron GT on Vossen HF-4T Wheels

5 Photos

They are called Vossen HF-4T and they can be had in sizes of between 20 and 22 inches, with prices starting at $699 per wheel for the smallest available diameter. And while under some videos posted by Vossen on its official YouTube channel, there is a mix of positive and negative comments, for this particular set of wheels on the E-Tron GT, everybody seems to be on board that they look good.

What do you think? Would you change the stock wheels on the RS E-Tron GT, or any new electric vehicle for a custom set? When making this decision, it is worth noting that when it comes to EVs, manufacturers often give the stock wheels a specific shape in order to help with airflow around the vehicle and reduce drag.