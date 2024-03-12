Some buyers are interested in electric cars, but they require at least 300 miles of range to cover their needs. Today, we will check out the most affordable models that meet this requirement.

There are well over 300 individual EV configurations on sale (available for order, to reserve, or upcoming models) if we include different battery sizes, ranges, powertrain setups, and wheels—all of which directly affect the price and range. We found over 30 with an EPA Combined range of at least 300 miles and a base effective cost of less than $65,000.

The effective cost is the MSRP plus destination charge (DST), sometimes with additional obligatory fees (Tesla for example), and a federal tax credit (if available when purchasing).

The list of models with at least 300 miles of EPA Combined range starts with several configurations of the Chevrolet Equinox EV, which is an upcoming model. The company promises that it will start at $34,995 (including DST), and will be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. This means an effective cost of $27,495 (1LT trim), which makes it the least expensive model with 300+ miles of range and the king of range-value metric.

The better-equipped trims are more expensive—2LT's effective cost is $35,795—but that's still the top offer in its range bracket (expected at 319 miles).

Before the Chevrolet Equinox EV enters the market later in 2024, there are several options to consider, above $40,000.

The 2024 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD will be effectively available for $42,580 (thanks to price cuts), and that's without the federal tax credit because it's an imported model (the incentive might be available through leasing). The EPA range is 304 miles.

Interestingly, both the Chevrolet Equinox EV fleet and the mentioned Nissan Ariya are front-wheel drive, while the following models are all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive.

Next is the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, starting effectively at $43,130 (after a $7,500 tax credit) and offering up to 310 miles of EPA range (see Model Y's latest range and pricing here).

Moving down the line, we can see three models from the Hyundai Motor Group—the Hyundai Ioniq 6 ($43,565), Hyundai Ioniq 5 ($47,225) and Kia EV6 ($47,275). This is very interesting because they do not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit (imported cars), but the incentive might be included in the leasing, so they can jump ahead of the Tesla Model Y LR AWD.

Not far behind is the Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD ($47,695; not qualified for tax credit), Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD ($48,670, including $7,500 tax credit), and the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD ($49,380, not qualified for tax credit).

The vehicle that stands out is the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range with 18-inch wheels, rated at 361 miles and priced at $43,565 (factoring the $7,500 tax credit into leasing might further improve the value).

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD with 341 miles of range and priced at $49,380 also sounds interesting if leased to get the incentive boost.

There are no pickups on the list, at least not yet. The least expensive model with more than 300 miles of EPA range is the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash ER at $68,090 (including a $7,500 tax credit). It has 320 miles of range. The new 2024 Rivian R1T Dual-Motor AWD (Standard+ battery) is in a similar position—315 miles of range and $71,050 assuming a $3,750 tax credit (if leased and $7,500 tax credit it might be even comparably expensive).

Info and exceptions:

EV model is usually described as model year, brand, model name, version (battery or drive type), wheel size in inches, effective price (MSRP + DST and including federal tax credit), and EPA Combined range.

Some numbers listed here are estimated or unofficial. Please check the manufacturer's website for confirmation.

The list includes EVs available on the U.S. market for which data were announced, some upcoming models and a few discontinued ones for reference.

Some destination charges also include additional fees, as in the case of Tesla.

The $7,500 federal tax credit rules have changed as of January 2024.

Battery capacity is usually the total amount, although some manufacturers (like Ford) report the usable value, or do not state whether the value is net or total.

0-60 mph acceleration, especially for performance models, often with 1 ft rollout subtracted (the true 0-60 mph might be 0.1-0.2 second slower). The exact value might be different depending on the version and options.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT FWD 19-in $33,600 +$1,395 $7,500 $27,495 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT FWD 19-in $41,900 +$1,395 $7,500 $35,795 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2RS FWD 20-in $43,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $37,295 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT FWD 21-in $43,900 +$1,395 $7,500 $37,795 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS FWD 21-in $45,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $39,295 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV LE FWD 21-in $47,600* +$1,395 $7,500 $41,495 2024 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19-in $41,190 +$1,390 N/A $42,580 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in $48,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $43,130 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD LR 18-in $42,450 +$1,115 N/A $43,565 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL RWD LR 20-in $45,250 +$1,115 N/A $46,365 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE AWD LR 18-in $45,950 +$1,115 N/A $47,065 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19-in $45,850 +$1,375 N/A $47,225 2024 Kia EV6 Light RWD LR 19-in $45,950 +$1,325 N/A $47,275 2023 Ford Must. Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19-in $45,895 +$1,800 N/A $47,695 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD 21-in $54,775 +$1,395 $7,500 $48,670 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19-in $47,400 +$1,375 N/A $48,775 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in $47,740 +$1,640 N/A $49,380 2024 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19-in $48,700 +$1,325 N/A $50,025 2023 Ford Must. Mach-E Route 1 ER AWD 18-in $48,895 +$1,800 N/A $50,695 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-in $49,240 +$1,640 N/A $50,880 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech RWD 20-in $57,195 +$1,395 $7,500 $51,090 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD LR 20-in $50,150 +$1,115 N/A $51,265 2024 Polestar 2 LR Single Motor 19-in $49,900 +$1,400 N/A $51,300 2024 Polestar 2 LR Single Motor 20-in $51,200 +$1,400 N/A $52,600 2023 Fisker Ocean Ultra 20-in $52,999* N/A $52,999 2024 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19-in $52,900 +$1,325 N/A $54,225 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech AWD 20-in $60,695 +$1,395 $7,500 $54,590 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19-in $53,500 +$1,375 N/A $54,875 2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-in $57,300 +$995 N/A $58,295 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in $64,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $58,350 2024 Kia EV9 Light (6 seat) RWD LR 19-in $59,200 +$1,495 N/A $60,695 2023 Fisker Ocean Extreme 20-in $61,499* N/A $61,499 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in $68,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $62,350 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 18-in $61,600 +$995 N/A $62,595

*estimated prices according to the manufacturer; Some destination charges also include additional fees, as in the case of Tesla; We assume a $7,500 federal tax credit for all the Chevrolet Equinox EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV, and Acura ZDX.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT FWD 19-in FWD 319 mi* 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT FWD 19-in FWD 319 mi* 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2RS FWD 20-in FWD 319 mi* 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT FWD 21-in FWD 319 mi* 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS FWD 21-in FWD 319 mi* 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV LE FWD 21-in FWD 319 mi* 7.9 2024 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19-in FWD 91 304 mi* 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in AWD 310 mi* 4.8 135 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD LR 18-in RWD 77.4 361 mi 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL RWD LR 20-in RWD 77.4 305 mi 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE AWD LR 18-in AWD 77.4 316 mi 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19-in RWD 77.4 303 mi 115 2024 Kia EV6 Light RWD LR 19-in RWD 77.4 310 mi 7.2 115 2023 Ford Must. Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19-in RWD 91* 310 mi 6.1 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD 21-in RWD 102 324 mi* 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19-in RWD 77.4 303 mi 115 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in AWD 341 mi* 4.2 125 2024 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19-in RWD 77.4 310 mi 7.2 115 2023 Ford Must. Mach-E Route 1 ER AWD 18-in AWD 91* 312 mi 4.8 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-in AWD 305 mi* 4.2 125 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech RWD 20-in RWD 102 314 mi 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD LR 20-in RWD 77.4 305 mi 2024 Polestar 2 LR Single Motor 19-in RWD 82 320 mi 5.9 127 2024 Polestar 2 LR Single Motor 20-in RWD 82 307 mi 5.9 127 2023 Fisker Ocean Ultra 20-in AWD 350 mi* 3.9 2024 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19-in RWD 77.4 310 mi 7.2 115 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech AWD 20-in AWD 102 307 mi* 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19-in RWD 77.4 303 mi 115 2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-in RWD 301 mi 5.4 118 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in RWD 102 313 mi* 2024 Kia EV9 Light (6 seat) RWD LR 19-in RWD 99.8 304 mi 8.8 115 2023 Fisker Ocean Extreme 20-in AWD 113 360 mi 3.7 128 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in AWD 102 304 mi* 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 18-in AWD 307 mi 4.9 124

*Estimated/rough values; net battery capacity of Ford EVs; range according to the manufacturer; acceleration with 1 ft rollout subtracted or estimated