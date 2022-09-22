The all-new 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech is the latest all-electric model that was checked out on the track to determine its capabilities in the "moose test".

The tested version is equipped with a 60 kWh battery, a 160 kW electric motor and relatively big 20" wheels (Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance 215/45 R20 95T).

According to km77.com, initially it appeared that the electric Megane could achieve a solid result of 77 km/h (48 mph), but it happened to be quite inconsistent - reactions of the car were sometimes neutral, understeer or oversteer.

The best try was 74 km/h (46 mph), which basically matches the Polestar 2, but at the same time, it is almost 10 km/h below the top results.

initial part: 74 km/h (46 mph)

middle part: 68 km/h (42 mph)

final part: 46 km/h (29 mph)

In the second part of the video, we can see that in the slalom test the Renault Megane E-Tech was able to achieve a time of 24.2 seconds, which is 1.4 seconds behind the Polestar 2 (22.8 seconds).

Previous results of the km77.com's moose test for reference (initial speed):