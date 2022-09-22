The all-new 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech is the latest all-electric model that was checked out on the track to determine its capabilities in the "moose test".
The tested version is equipped with a 60 kWh battery, a 160 kW electric motor and relatively big 20" wheels (Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance 215/45 R20 95T).
According to km77.com, initially it appeared that the electric Megane could achieve a solid result of 77 km/h (48 mph), but it happened to be quite inconsistent - reactions of the car were sometimes neutral, understeer or oversteer.
The best try was 74 km/h (46 mph), which basically matches the Polestar 2, but at the same time, it is almost 10 km/h below the top results.
- initial part: 74 km/h (46 mph)
- middle part: 68 km/h (42 mph)
- final part: 46 km/h (29 mph)
In the second part of the video, we can see that in the slalom test the Renault Megane E-Tech was able to achieve a time of 24.2 seconds, which is 1.4 seconds behind the Polestar 2 (22.8 seconds).
Previous results of the km77.com's moose test for reference (initial speed):
- 2019 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD - 83 km/h (52 mph)
- 2021 Tesla Model Y LR AWD - 83 km/h (52 mph)
- 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (RWD, 72.6 kWh) - 82 km/h (51 mph)
- 2018 BMW i3s [video] - 79 km/h (49 mph)
- 2021 MINI Countryman SE (PHEV) - 79 km/h (49 mph)
- 2021 Aiways U5 - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Kia EV6 (RWD, 77.4 kWh) - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2019 Audi e-tron [video] - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Dacia Spring - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 MINI Cooper SE - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Peugeot e-2008 - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Renault Twingo Z.E. [video] - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Peugeot e-208 - 76 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Audi e-tron GT - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback [video] - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Cupra Born (RWD, 62 kWh) - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Fiat 500 electric - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Honda e - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Opel Corsa-e [video] - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2022 BMW iX xDrive40 - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2021 Citroën ë-C4 [video] - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2018 Hyundai Kona Electric [video] - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2020 Mazda MX-30 - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2022 Polestar 2 (AWD, 78 kWh) - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 - 73 km/h (45 mph)
- 2018 Jaguar I-PACE - 73 km/h (45 mph)
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 - 73 km/h (45 mph)
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS - 72 km/h (45 mph)
- 2020 Jeep Renegade 4xe [video] - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2019 SEAT Mii Electric - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2016 Tesla Model X [video] - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2019 Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) [video] - 68 km/h (42 mph)
- 2019 Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) [video] - 68 km/h (42 mph)
- 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV - 67 km/h (42 mph)
