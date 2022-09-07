Euro NCAP has released results of safety tests of several new models, out of which many noted top 5-star ratings, but the Tesla Model Y "steals the show."

According to the report, the highly anticipated Made-in-Germany (MIG) Tesla Model Y "did not disappoint and shoots to the top of recently published five-star cars."

The biggest achievement for the European Tesla appears to be the near-perfect 98 percent result in the Safety Assist category, which puts to rest the doubts about camera-based safety systems. At the same time, Tesla achieved a 97 percent result in Adult Occupant Protection.

"The Model Y, built in Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory, scores an impressive 97 percent in Adult Occupant Protection and near-perfect 98 percent in Safety Assist, with full points for its lane support and new cabin camera based driver monitoring system. In Euro NCAP track tests, the Model Y camera-only Vision system performs remarkably well in preventing collisions with other cars, cyclists and pedestrians."

Results in the other two main categories - Child Occupant protection (87 percent) and Vulnerable Road Users protection (82 percent) were also pretty good.

Euro NCAP’s Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen, said:

“...congratulations to Tesla for a truly outstanding, record-breaking Model Y rating. Tesla have shown that nothing but the best is good enough for them, and we hope to see them continue to aspire to that goal in the future.”

Well, with such a report, there is nothing else to do but ramp up production.

Gallery: 2022 Tesla Model Y (MIG) Euro NCAP Crash Tests

11 Photos

2022 Tesla Model Y (MIG) Euro NCAP test results:

Adult Occupant protection - 97 percent

Child Occupant protection - 87 percent

Vulnerable Road Users protection - 82 percent

Safety Assist - 98 percent

Crash tests include: