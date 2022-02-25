The all-new BMW iX, in the entry-level xDrive40 version (which will not be available in the US), equipped with Pirelli PZero Elect 255/50 R21 109/Y tires, performed relatively well in the "moose test."

According to the test performed by km77.com, the car was able to successfully complete the test at a maximum initial speed of 74 km/h (46 mph).

initial part: 74 km/h (46 mph)

middle part: 62 km/h (39 mph)

final part: 43 km/h (27 mph)

The regenerative braking was set at a normal/medium level.

In general, with stronger regenerative braking the car starts to reduce the speed quicker (when removing foot from the accelerator), which makes it easier to complete the test, compared to a low regenerative braking setting.



Various tries at higher speeds failed, but considering the weight (2,530 kg, according to the video) and size of the BMW iX, it's not a bad result.

For reference, the 2016 Tesla Model X was able to achieve 70 km/h (44 mph). Some Audi models performed better: 2019 Audi e-tron at 77 km/h (48 mph) and 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback at 75 km/h (47 mph).

We assume that the BMW iX xDrive50, announced for the U.S. market, might achieve a slightly lower maximum initial speed due to a bigger and heavier battery - 111.5 kWh battery (105.2 kWh net usable), compared to 76.6 kWh battery (71.0 kWh net usable) in the xDrive40.

It's worth noting that the BMW iX xDrive50 recently passed a real-world moose test when during a long-distance test, Bjørn Nyland avoided a moose at highway speed. It was possible due to the driver who reacted very quickly, despite driving for many hours and some 850 km (528 miles), and at night.

Additionally, here is a slalom test:

Previous results of the km77.com's moose test for reference (initial speed):