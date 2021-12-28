The BMW iX xDrive50 announced for the U.S. market is not the only iX version. In Europe, there is also an entry-level BMW iX xDrive40.

The main difference is a smaller battery and less powerful powertrain (but still all-wheel-drive), which translates to a lower base price (€77,300 in Germany vs €98,000 for the xDrive50; with VAT). In the future, there will be also the BMW iX M60 model.

Let's take a look at details of the BMW iX xDrive40 specs.

Battery and range

The BMW iX xDrive40 is equipped with a 76.6 kWh battery (71.0 kWh net usable), which is almost a third smaller than the 111.5 kWh in the iX xDrive50 version.

The WLTP range rating is 372-425 km (231-264 miles), also a third less than in the case of 550-631 km (342-391 miles) iX xDrive50 version.

Drive units

The BMW iX xDrive40 has a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system with a peak output of 240 kW (326 hp) and 630 Nm of torque - enough for 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds.

The iX xDrive50 version has 385 kW and 765 Nm, which translates into acceleration 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds (60 mph in 4.4 seconds).

Charging

The onboard charger is 11 kW (three-phase in Europe), the same in both iX versions.

However, the DC fast charging power is different between the two versions. The iX xDrive40 can reach 150 kW (10-80% state-of-charge in 31 minutes), while the iX xDrive50 can go up to 195 kW.

Only time will tell whether the BMW iX xDrive40 will become available in North America at some point in the future.

BMW iX xDrive40 specs (European version):