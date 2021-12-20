The all-new BMW iX has received the maximum 5-star overall safety rating from Euro NCAP, which is of course not a surprise. The result of the safety evaluation comes just right in time as the customer deliveries just started in Europe.

The large and heavy (2,573 kg) vehicles are always perceived as safer than average and, in the case of a premium brand, there is always budget for the latest safety features to improve the score.

The car noted one of the highest Adult Occupant and Child Occupant results: respectively 91% and 87%, but not as high as the Mercedes-Benz EQS (96% and 91%). Several point difference is a small surprise.

The Vulnerable Road Users result is at 73%, while the Safety Assist is at 81% (actually 1% above the EQS).

For reference, the Chinese NIO ES8 recently noted worse occupant safety (respectively 82% and 84%), a similar Vulnerable Road Users score (72%), but a way better Safety Assist score (92%). It means that the competition in the high-end of the market is getting fierce.

9 Photos

2021 BMW iX Euro NCAP test results:

Adult Occupant - 91 percent

percent Child Occupant - 87 percent

percent Vulnerable Road Users - 73 percent

percent Safety Assist - 81 percent

Crash tests include: