Last week, BMW began deliveries of its i4 EV in Germany, and now the carmaker has also started handing over the iX pure electric SUV to customers.

We suspect BMW has timed the start of iX deliveries so that the very first example also became BMW Group’s one-millionth electrified vehicle—or maybe it was just fate.

The milestone vehicle, a BMW iX xDrive40, was handed over by Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales, to its owner at BMW Welt on December 6.

BMW threw in a special bonus with the delivery: a BMW Wallbox, including installation, to enable safe and convenient home charging. The owner also received a credit for public Europe-wide charging with BMW Charging.

“The delivery of our one-millionth electrified vehicle marks a milestone in our transformation – and we already have the next one in our sights: We aim to break through the two-million mark in just two years.” Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales

BMW expects BEV sales to double in 2022, 2 million deliveries by 2025

The executive added that for 2022, BMW aims to double this year’s sales of fully electric vehicles. If everything goes according to plan, by 2025, the BMW Group will have delivered around two million all-electric vehicles to customers. By 2030, the carmaker expects at least one out of every two BMW Group vehicles sold to be fully electric by 2030.

The company says both the i4 and iX, launched in mid-November, are being very well received by customers worldwide, and the new orders from around the globe reflect that.

In 2022, BMW will expand its electrified product lineup with fully electric versions of the 7 Series (the i7) and X1 (iX1). The BMW i5 will follow in 2023, with the next-generation MINI Countryman and all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre to arrive later that year.

By 2023, BMW expects to have at least one fully electric model on the roads in about 90% of its current market segments. Finally, over the next decade, the BMW Group plans to release a total of about 10 million pure electric vehicles onto the roads.

From the middle of the decade, the Neue Klasse will make a significant contribution to the carmaker’s sales volumes.