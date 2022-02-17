Rimac Nevera is a very rare all-electric hypercar from Croatia, which has amazing specs and an equally amazing price tag of about €2 million ($2.3 million).

Unfortunately, a certain number of the Nevera have to be crashed to comply with safety regulations to determine its crash worthiness.

In the video above, we can see carwow's Mat Watson join the Rimac team to put the Nevera through its final crash test, as it gets slammed sideways into a pole.

"These crash tests are required by law before they can be sold in Europe & the US, and Mat's got the honor of hitting the GO button on this final test!"

Interestingly, this particular Nevera already had been crash-tested before - in the frontal impact category. The side pole crash comes on top of that to minimize the costs.

The result of the test is positive and, according to the video, the Rimac Nevera not only passed all the categories but even exceeded the requirements.

Hopefully, there will be no real-world crashes of the Nevera, like in the case of the Rimac Concept One.

