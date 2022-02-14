As expected, the BMW iX xDrive50 achieved pretty good results in the Bjørn Nyland 1,000 km (621 miles) challenge, despite cold weather conditions.

According to the video, the car completed the distance, at an average temperature of 4°C, in 10 hours and 10 minutes (after some time deductions), which is the same as the BMW i4.

By the way, at 21:35, we can see a real-world moose test, which fortunately did not end in a serious crash.

During the challenge, the car was charged a total of five times along the way (compared to six in the case of the i4), enjoying high average charging rates.

Bjørn Nyland notes that the BMW iX is the fastest SUV in the 1,000 km challenge so far (faster than the Audi e-tron 55 and Tesla Model X Raven). He excludes the more crossover/SUV type of vehicles like the Tesla Model Y/Hyundai Ioniq 5.

See also the range test of the BMW iX xDrive50 here.

It's also expected that in the Summer, the BMW iX should be able to cover the distance in 9 hours and 50 minutes.

In other words, a big battery - 111.5 kWh battery (105.2 kWh net usable) - good initial range, and great charging performance, all adds up to a stellar result for the iX.

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 3-6°C (4°C on average)

Total time: 10 hours and 10 minutes

Average speed (total): 98.4 km/h (61 mph)

Average energy consumption: 323 Wh/km (520 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 5

Average distance between charging stops:

Total: 167 km (104 miles)

Excluding initial segment: 135 km (84 miles)

Total: 167 km (104 miles) Excluding initial segment: 135 km (84 miles) Date / Notes: 12.02.2022, Sweden

Charging stops: