BMW has refreshed its plug-in electric car lineup in the U.S. with the introduction of the new all-electric models, adjustment to prices of plug-in hybrids, and removal of some of the plug-ins from the offer.

BMW all-electric cars

The all-electric list currently includes three models - two BMW i4 versions, and one BMW iX version. Customer deliveries are expected to start in March.

BMW confirmed to InsideEVs that the BMW i3 and more sporty i3s version are no longer available in the 2022 model year. The i3 was sold since 2014 and over 45,000 were sold in the U.S. In the recent two years, the volume decreased to around 1,500 per year.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 18" $55,400 +$995 $7,500 $48,895 2022 BMW i4 M50 19" $65,900 +$995 $7,500 $59,395 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 20" $83,200 +$995 $7,500 $76,695

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 18" RWD 83.9 301 mi*

(484 km) 5.5 118 mph

(190 km/h) 2022 BMW i4 M50 19" AWD 83.9 270 mi*

(434 km) 3.7 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 20" AWD 111.5 324 mi*

(521 km) 4.4 124 mph

(200 km/h)

BMW plug-in hybrid cars

In the case of plug-in hybrids, there are no new models. Actually, the lineup is smaller now as there is no longer the BMW i3 REx/BMW i3s REx, or the BMW X3 xDrive30e PHEV.

Not only that, the remaining several models become a little bit cheaper compared to the 2021 model year, while the specs are basically carried over.

The MSRP price decrease (vs 2021) differs from $1,600 to $1,700:

2022 BMW 330e - $42,950 (down $1,600 or 3.7%)

2022 BMW 330e xDrive - $44,950 (down $1,600 or 3.6%)

2022 BMW 530e - $55,550 (down $1,650 or 3.0%)

2022 BMW 530e xDrive - $57,850 (down $1,650 or 2.9%)

2022 BMW 745e xDrive - $95,900 (no change)

2022 BMW X5 xDrive45e - $63,700 (down $1,700 or 2.7%)

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 BMW 330e $42,950 +$995 $5,836 $38,109 2022 BMW 330e xDrive $44,950 +$995 $5,836 $40,109 2022 BMW 530e $55,550 +$995 $5,836 $50,709 2022 BMW 530e xDrive $57,850 +$995 $5,836 $53,009 2022 BMW 745e xDrive $95,900 +$995 $5,836 $91,059 2022 BMW X5 xDrive45e $63,700 +$995 $7,500 $57,195

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

EV

Range EPA

Total

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2022 BMW 330e RWD 12 22 mi

(35 km) 320 mi

(515 km) 5.6 2022 BMW 330e xDrive AWD 12 20 mi

(32 km) 290 mi

(467 km) 5.7 2022 BMW 530e RWD 12 21 mi

(34 km) 340 mi

(547 km) 5.7 2022 BMW 530e xDrive AWD 12 18 mi

(29 km) 320 mi

(515 km) 5.7 2022 BMW 745e xDrive AWD 12 16 mi

(26 km) 290 mi

(467 km) 4.9 2022 BMW X5 xDrive45e AWD 21.6 30 mi

(48 km) 400 mi

(644 km) 5.3

* estimated/unofficial values