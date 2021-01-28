BMW announced five new, entry-level plug-in hybrid versions of its 3-Series and 5-Series, which will supplement the offer itartingn March 2021.

Here is the list of new versions:

BMW 320e Sedan



BMW 320e Touring

BMW 320e xDrive Touring



BMW 520e Sedan



BMW 520e Touring

Together with other versions (see the full list at the bottom of this post), there will be four 3-Series PHEVs (320e Sedan/Touring and 330e Sedan/Touring) and five 5-Series PHEVs (520e Sedan/Touring, 530e Sedan/Touring and 545e Sedan). Some of them have an all-wheel-drive option (545e is only an all-wheel drive).

Let's now take a look at the 320e/520e drive:

system output of up to 150 kW/204 hp and 350 Nm of torque

and of torque a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with 120 kW/163 hp and an electric motor, combined with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission

12.0 kWh battery (gross); 34 Ah cells

battery (gross); 34 Ah cells 0-100% charging in 3.6 h (0-80% in 2.6 h) using 3.7 kW AC charging station

Such a setup translates to decent performance for an entry-level offer:

BMW 320e Sedan

WLTP all-electric range of 52-61 km (32-38 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds

top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)



WLTP all-electric range of 50-59 km (31-37 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.9 seconds

top speed of 220 km/h (137 mph)



WLTP all-electric range of 46-57 km (29-35 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.2 seconds

top speed of 219 km/h (136 mph)



WLTP all-electric range of 53-61 km (33-38 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.9 seconds

top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)



WLTP all-electric range of 52-57 km (32-35 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.2 seconds

Top speed in all-electric mode in all models is 140 km/h (87 mph).

The BMW Group lineup: