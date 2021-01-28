BMW expands its plug-in hybrid lineup with less expensive 320e/520e models.
BMW announced five new, entry-level plug-in hybrid versions of its 3-Series and 5-Series, which will supplement the offer itartingn March 2021.
Here is the list of new versions:
- BMW 320e Sedan
- BMW 320e Touring
- BMW 320e xDrive Touring
- BMW 520e Sedan
- BMW 520e Touring
Together with other versions (see the full list at the bottom of this post), there will be four 3-Series PHEVs (320e Sedan/Touring and 330e Sedan/Touring) and five 5-Series PHEVs (520e Sedan/Touring, 530e Sedan/Touring and 545e Sedan). Some of them have an all-wheel-drive option (545e is only an all-wheel drive).
Let's now take a look at the 320e/520e drive:
- system output of up to 150 kW/204 hp and 350 Nm of torque
- a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with 120 kW/163 hp and an electric motor, combined with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission
- 12.0 kWh battery (gross); 34 Ah cells
- 0-100% charging in 3.6 h (0-80% in 2.6 h) using 3.7 kW AC charging station
Such a setup translates to decent performance for an entry-level offer:
- BMW 320e Sedan
WLTP all-electric range of 52-61 km (32-38 miles)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds
top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)
- BMW 320e Touring
WLTP all-electric range of 50-59 km (31-37 miles)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.9 seconds
top speed of 220 km/h (137 mph)
- BMW 320e xDrive Touring
WLTP all-electric range of 46-57 km (29-35 miles)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.2 seconds
top speed of 219 km/h (136 mph)
- BMW 520e Sedan
WLTP all-electric range of 53-61 km (33-38 miles)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.9 seconds
top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)
- BMW 520e Touring
WLTP all-electric range of 52-57 km (32-35 miles)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.2 seconds
top speed of 218 km/h (135 mph)
Top speed in all-electric mode in all models is 140 km/h (87 mph).
The BMW Group lineup:
- BMW 225xe Active Tourer (2nd model evolution)
- BMW 320e Sedan (March 2021)
- BMW 320e Touring (March 2021)
- BMW 320e xDrive Touring (March 2021)
- BMW 330e Sedan (2nd model evolution)
- BMW 330e xDrive Sedan (2nd model evolution)
- BMW 330e Touring
- BMW 330e xDrive Touring
- BMW 520e Sedan (March 2021)
- BMW 520e Touring (March 2021)
- BMW 530e Sedan (2nd model evolution)
- BMW 530e xDrive Sedan (2nd model evolution)
- BMW 530e Touring
- BMW 530e xDrive Touring
- BMW 545e xDrive Sedan
- BMW 745e xDrive (2nd model evolution)
- BMW X1 xDrive25e
- BMW X2 xDrive25e
- BMW X3 xDrive30e
- BMW X5 xDrive45e (2nd model evolution)
- i3 REx/i3s REx (3rd model evolution with 120 Ah)
- MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 (2nd model evolution)
