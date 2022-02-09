The BMW i4 M50 did pretty well in the recent Bjørn Nyland 1,000 km (621 miles) challenge, despite cold weather conditions and rain at the end.

According to the video, the car completed the distance, at an average temperature of 5°C, in 10 hours and 10 minutes (after some time deductions), which is one of the best results. That's a comparable time to the recent test of the Tesla Model 3 RWD (LFP-60) in similar conditions.

It's expected that in better conditions and with the non-performance version of the car, it could be even faster (thanks to lower energy consumption), for sure under 10 hours.

See also the range test of the BMW i4 M50 here.

During the test, the car was charged a total of six times along the way, enjoying a quite good charging curve and high average charging rates.

Speaking of charging stops, we once again upgraded the chart list, now including the number of charging stops (only for tests for which we collected data). As we can see, 5-6 charging stops are quite typical values:

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 5-6°C (5°C on average)

Total time: 10 hours and 10 minutes

Average speed (total): 98.4 km/h (61 mph)

Average energy consumption: 274 Wh/km (441 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 6

Average distance between charging stops: 167 km (104 miles)

Average distance between charging stops (excluding initial segment): 124 km (77 miles)

Date / Notes: 05.02.2022, Sweden, wet end

19" Pirelli P Zero Winter (245/40-19) front and (255/40-19) rear

Charging stops: