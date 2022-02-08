In a short break between the main EV tests, Bjørn Nyland takes on a more humorous approach to measure the cargo potential of new models, using banana boxes.
In a new episode, we can see the BMW i4 M50, recently range tested in cold weather, which is not really a good banana box hauler.
The main issue is the rear slope, which limits the trunk's cargo capacity, as well as the lack of a frunk (front trunk), despite a pretty long hood.
According to the test, the BMW i4 M50 can take up to 5 banana boxes in the trunk (with some additional space, but not enough for the sixth box). For reference, it's one less than in the case of the Polestar 2 or Tesla Model 3 (which also can store one box in the frunk for a total of 7). The Volkswagen ID.3 can take 7 in the trunk (no frunk).
After folding the rear seats, up to 18 boxes can be put inside, which is two more than the total for the Tesla Model 3 mid-size sedan, but still one less than in the case of the Volkswagen ID.3 compact hatchback or the Polestar 2.
Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats):
- Tesla Model S facelift 8+0/22
- Xpeng G3 8/21
- Nissan Leaf 2018 7/21
- Volvo XC40 Recharge 7+0/21
- Kia Soul EV 6/21
- MG ZS EV 8/20
- Mercedes-Benz EQC 7/20
- Jaguar I-pace 6+0/20
- Peugeot e-2008 6/20
- Volkswagen ID.3 7/19
- Citroen ë-C4 7/19
- Polestar 2 6+0/19
- Lexus UX 300e 7/18
- Hyundai Ioniq 6/18
- 2022 BMW i4 M50 5/18
- Nissan Leaf 2013 5/18
- DS3 Crossback e-tense 5/18
- Peugeot e-208 5/18
- Xpeng P7 Performance 5+0/18
- Tesla Model 3 6+1/17
- Renault ZOE 6/17
- Opel Mokka-e 5/17
- Opel Ampera-e 5/17
- Porsche Taycan 5+1/16
