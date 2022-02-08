In a short break between the main EV tests, Bjørn Nyland takes on a more humorous approach to measure the cargo potential of new models, using banana boxes.

In a new episode, we can see the BMW i4 M50, recently range tested in cold weather, which is not really a good banana box hauler.

The main issue is the rear slope, which limits the trunk's cargo capacity, as well as the lack of a frunk (front trunk), despite a pretty long hood.

According to the test, the BMW i4 M50 can take up to 5 banana boxes in the trunk (with some additional space, but not enough for the sixth box). For reference, it's one less than in the case of the Polestar 2 or Tesla Model 3 (which also can store one box in the frunk for a total of 7). The Volkswagen ID.3 can take 7 in the trunk (no frunk).

After folding the rear seats, up to 18 boxes can be put inside, which is two more than the total for the Tesla Model 3 mid-size sedan, but still one less than in the case of the Volkswagen ID.3 compact hatchback or the Polestar 2.

