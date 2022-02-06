BMW of North America and Electrify America announced an agreement related to BMW's latest all-electric car models - the iX and i4, which will enter the U.S. market in March.

The 2022 model year iX and i4 will come with two years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions (from the date of vehicle purchase) at all Electrify America public charging stations across the U.S., with no additional cost to the vehicle’s purchase price.

"Utilizing in-car navigation, the myBMWappTM or the Electrify America app, BMW drivers will be able to effortlessly and reliably locate nearby charging stations, verify charger availability, and navigate to the charging stations."

It's a significant boost to the offer as the Electrify America network already includes some 800 stations and about 3,500 individual ultra-fast chargers open or with construction completed in the U.S.

The network is gradually expanding with a target to more than double to 1,800 stations and 10,000 individual chargers by 2026.

When initially announcing the two models in the U.S., BMW said that they would come with a $100 EVgo charging credit that can be used at EVgo and partner network stations across all 50 states. That's also nice, but not as generous as the Electrify America deal.

The BMW iX has an EPA range of up to 324 miles (521 km) and according to the manufacturer, can replenish up to 90 miles (145 km) of range in 10 minutes. The BMW i4 has an EPA range of up to 301 miles (484 km) and according to the manufacturer, can replenish up to 108 miles (174 km) of range in 10 minutes.

The list of Electrify America's DC fast charging agreements with manufacturers (as of the day of announcement - might be different now):