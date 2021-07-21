It will be available to use at Electrify America fast charging stations.
The new 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volvo C40 Recharge electric cars will come with a small perk in the U.S. - a 250 kWh charging credit, which is equivalent to a few free charging sessions (at least 3-4, considering a 78 kWh battery pack).
This bonus is the fruit of a recently announced agreement between Volvo and the Electrify America fast-charging network. Program benefits will apply to the first owners of all 2022 XC40 and C40 Recharge vehicles.
Once the 250 kWh runs out, drivers will automatically be eligible for Electrify America’s Pass+ membership at no fee for one year (the membership allows to charge at discounted rates).
"As the 2022 Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge arrive at showrooms soon, owners will feel confident knowing they have seamless, ultra-fast charging readily available at more than 635 public Electrify America stations and over 2,700 individual ultra-fast chargers coast-to-coast. Drivers will enjoy access to the fastest charging technology available today – taking advantage of Volvo’s 150 kW charging capability – so electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts can spend less time charging and more time enjoying the open road."
We believe that for the general automotive market, such benefits for new cars will be standard and Electrify America alone already has a double-digit number of such agreements.
Let's take a look at Electrify America's DC fast charging agreements with manufacturers (offer as of the day of the announcement - might be different now):
- Audi:
Audi e-tron SUV/Audi e-tron Sportback - 1,000 kWh of free charging
Audi e-tron GT - 3 years of free charging
- Byton:
Byton EVs (market launch was canceled) - 2 years of free charging
- Ford:
Ford Mustang Mach-E - 250 kWh of free charging
- Harley-Davidson:
Harley-Davidson LiveWire - 500 kWh of free charging
- Hyundai:
Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 2 years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions free of cost
Hyundai Kona Electric and Hyundai IONIQ Electric - 250 kWh of free charging
- Mercedes-Benz:
Mercedes-Benz EQS - 2 years of free charging
- Lucid Motors:
Lucid Air - 3 years of free charging
- Porsche:
Porsche Taycan - 3 years of free charging
- Volkswagen:
Volkswagen ID.4 - 3 years of unlimited charging plan
- Volvo:
Volvo XC40 Recharge/C40 Recharge - 250 kWh of free charging
As we can see, the premium/luxury models are getting much more valuable bonuses than the more mainstream models (with the exception of Volkswagen ID.4, as Volkswagen owns the Electrify America network).
