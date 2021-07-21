The new 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volvo C40 Recharge electric cars will come with a small perk in the U.S. - a 250 kWh charging credit, which is equivalent to a few free charging sessions (at least 3-4, considering a 78 kWh battery pack).

This bonus is the fruit of a recently announced agreement between Volvo and the Electrify America fast-charging network. Program benefits will apply to the first owners of all 2022 XC40 and C40 Recharge vehicles.

Once the 250 kWh runs out, drivers will automatically be eligible for Electrify America’s Pass+ membership at no fee for one year (the membership allows to charge at discounted rates).

"As the 2022 Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge arrive at showrooms soon, owners will feel confident knowing they have seamless, ultra-fast charging readily available at more than 635 public Electrify America stations and over 2,700 individual ultra-fast chargers coast-to-coast. Drivers will enjoy access to the fastest charging technology available today – taking advantage of Volvo’s 150 kW charging capability – so electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts can spend less time charging and more time enjoying the open road."

We believe that for the general automotive market, such benefits for new cars will be standard and Electrify America alone already has a double-digit number of such agreements.

Let's take a look at Electrify America's DC fast charging agreements with manufacturers (offer as of the day of the announcement - might be different now):

As we can see, the premium/luxury models are getting much more valuable bonuses than the more mainstream models (with the exception of Volkswagen ID.4, as Volkswagen owns the Electrify America network).