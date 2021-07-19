Volvo announced today U.S. prices for the upcoming C40 Recharge, which is the first model in the company's history that will be sold only in an all-electric version.

The older brother of the Volvo XC40 Recharge will start at an MSRP of $58,750 ($52,345 effectively, including DST and deducting $7,500 of federal tax credit), which is a lot, although it's the Ultimate trim (the only one available) with everything:

"The New C40 Recharge will be available in the Ultimate specification level and includes every available feature such as Android Operating System with Google imbedded, oversized fixed Panoramic Moonroof, Pixel LED lighting, Pilot Assist, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, 360° Surround View Camera and Unique 20” wheels. Customers can choose the Fjord Blue Carpet for no additional charge and it may be combined with 4 of the 7 exterior paint colors."

Compared to the XC40 Recharge, the new C40 is $4,760 more expensive, but it has also a lower level trim.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge $58,750 +$1,095 $7,500 $52,345 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge $53,990 +$1,095 $7,500 $47,585

In general, there should be not much difference between the two, as the main difference is the rear part.

"This newest addition to the Volvo electric line-up has all the benefits of an SUV but with a lower and sleeker design. It is the first Volvo model in the company’s history designed as pure electric only and the first to feature a leather-free interior."

In the U.S. the 2022 C40 Recharge (and XC40 Recharge) will get 250 kWh of complimentary charging on Electrify America’s network, to be used within the first 3 years. 250 kWh is not a lot (a few full charges), but the company adds also one year of Electrify America’s Pass+ membership at no fee (the membership allows to charge at discounted rates).

The Volvo C40 Recharge is now available to order online at volvocars.us (pre-orders began in March 2021). Production will begin in Ghent, Belgium this fall, while the first U.S. customer deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.

In terms of specs, there are no differences between the XC40 and C40 - there is a 78 kWh battery (75 kWh usable) for expected range of 210 miles (338 km), and two 150 kW electric motors (one per axle). The total system output of 300 kW and 660 Nm allows to go 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 78 210 mi*

(338 km) 4.7 112 mph

(180 km/h) 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 78 208 mi

(335 km) 4.7 112 mph

(180 km/h)

